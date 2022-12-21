Read full article on original website
Thrillist
Ice Cream Has Been Recalled in 7 States
Once every year, the Starks are right. Winter is coming, and that means it is not really ice cream season. But if you love ice cream, it’s always ice cream season. So, ice cream lovers should know that some ice cream has been recalled in seven states. Weis Markets...
TODAY.com
I tried 8 milk chocolate bars and Hershey’s was actually my least favorite
As a food and travel writer, I have been fortunate enough to eat my way through dozens of countries and tried, well, practically anything I could get my hands on. The one thing I can attest is that there is no dessert more universally beloved than chocolate. Whether it’s folded into a croissant in France, melted and paired with churros in Mexico, or used to encase creams and nuts in Belgium, most humans are essentially Augustus Gloop from "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." And they’re absolutely falling in the chocolate river.
How to Make 4-Ingredient Chocolate Dump Cake
There are quite a few desserts that start with a box of chocolate cake mix, and this chocolate dump cake is no different. The best part about this super rich cake is that it doesn’t require much effort. There’s no cracking eggs and measuring out sugar and baking powder and shortening. You simply layer your ingredients into a cake pan, give everything a quick stir, and bake until set.
Chocolate Peanut Butter - No Bake Cookies
Chocolate and Peanut Butter No Bake CookiesPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I'm embarrassed to say, these are my all time favorite cookie. I know it's such a basic simple cookie, for peats sake it doesn't even require an oven! But the minute you put chocolate, oats and peanut butter together, its all over. In fact as much as I love these cookies, I don't keep them in our house anymore, the number one reason, I'll eat single one of them. I won't even feel bad about it, or save one or two for the kids, all mine... every last delicious chocolatey one.
Holiday Peanut Butter Fudge - Microwave Friendly
Simple Holiday Peanut Butter FudgePhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. The holidays are a crazy time of the year. The hustle and bustle of shopping, holiday events, work and family get togethers and the outpouring of money gets very overwhelming. If I was to be honest, I'm much less stressed and much more content when the holidays are behind us and I can focus on everyday life.
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Potato Chips Cookies
These crispy chocolate potato chips cookies are so cute and delicious! Perfect for snacking…well, if you like to snack something sweet and chocolatey. Your family and friends will love them! You can definitely find store-bought chocolate covered potato chips but trust me – homemade is better and tastier! Here is the recipe:
butterwithasideofbread.com
HOMEMADE JUNIOR MINT CHOCOLATE CANDIES
Homemade Junior Mint Chocolate Candies are soft, chewy, minty & perfect for holiday dessert trays! Easy mints made with cream cheese, sugar & peppermint, then dipped in chocolate!. Make this homemade candy easily, with only 6 ingredients and some minimal prep work you will be on your way to enjoying...
This Peanut Butter Cup Cocktail Features Smooth Flavors Of Chocolate And Whiskey
Have a sweet tooth when it comes to cocktails? Or just looking for a new after-dinner drink?. Then you might enjoy this: Southern Living has a delicious-looking Peanut Butter Cup Cocktail recipe, Author Julia Levy says the alcoholic beverage is strong, smooth, and sweet, noting that the chocolate liqueur and milk complement the peanut butter flavor in the whiskey.
ComicBook
Chips Ahoy! Celebrates the New Year and Their 60th Birthday With New Chewy Confetti Cake Cookies
The New Year is almost hear and Chips Ahoy! is ready to party. On Thursday, the beloved cookie brand announced the introduction of a new cookie variety set to hit store shelves in January, Chewy Confetti Cake Cookies. The flavor is inspired by best sort of celebration — the brand's upcoming 60th birthday — because even cookies deserve birthday cake.
purewow.com
Rose Levy Beranbaum’s Chocolate Phantoms
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. They’re chocolaty, nutty and less than ten ingredients. Rose Levy Beranbaum is back with another baking book, and The...
Philadelphia Is Launching a Plant-Based Cream Cheese Option Soon
Cream cheese is among the most versatile of ingredients. It is delightful as a spread with smoked salmon on a bagel, but it’s also a perfect addition to dips and a central ingredient in other favorites like cheesecake. But for those who don’t eat dairy, their cream cheese alternative options have sometimes been few and far between.
