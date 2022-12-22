ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Man Collects 1,200 Copies Of 'Twas The Night Before Christmas'

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pKXoY_0jqw68LC00

“Twas The Night Before Christmas," is without question one of the most popular Christmas stories of all time. But there may not be anyone with as much knowledge and history of the iconic poem than Curtis Smith.

Written by Clement Clark Moore, it was initially titled “A visit from St. Nicolas."

“In 1822 he wrote the poem, and he was reading it to his family on Christmas eve, just like the poem says,” said Smith.

His family was so impressed by the writing that they wanted a copy of the now famous poem.

“Well, the next year she sent her copy to the editor of the Troy Sentinel, in Troy, New York, and he put it in the newspaper anonymously,” said Smith.

This year marks 200 years since the poem was written and a 30 fascination for Curtis, who now owns over 1,200 copies of the poem.

“It gave me a challenge, 'OK, I’ve got book number 56, or I’ve got book number 300,' so then it became a full obsession,” said Smith.

He isn’t totally sure of the exact number of copies; he knows exactly what he does have and where it is in his home.

“I have a memory, and when I see a book in an auction or I see a book somewhere, I can automatically tell you if I have it or not,” said Smith.

From newspaper publications to original books, his collection is unmatched by colleges and museums. But Smith still scans the internet daily looking to add more.

He received his latest while doing this interview.

“This is one that is not on the bibliography, and it is the poem. I haven’t seen it either so, we’re going to look at it at the same time. I should have gloves on,” said Smith.

Last year his efforts paid off, when he found the gem of his collection.

“Down in Dallas, the heritage auctions had the very first “Twas the night before Christmas book,” said Smith.

The first time the poem appeared in a book was in The United States National Almanac in 1824. It’s in plastic and not typically handled because there are only three remaining copies.

“The other two, I think, are in colleges and I have the other one,” said Smith.

A lot of the publications date back to the 1800s. The priceless items are stored in a vault and are very rarely taken out.

“This is it, right here, from 1860. In 1860, Abraham Lincoln was elected president,” said Smith.

After 30 years of collecting, Curtis now has one desire for his work.

“This collection probably needs a good home, rather than in my house, you know in safes here,” said Smith.

“You know I’ve bought books in England, and Australia and you name it, and I’ve brought them all back to America and so I have them,” said Smith.

He’s had offers in other states for a display, but he is an Oklahoman through and through. He really wants a place in his home state for this priceless Christmas collection.

“I’ve collected stockings that were hung by the fireplace or the end of the bed. Original illustrations that went into these books from 1949. I’ve collected the very first 'A Christmas Carol,'” said Smith.

He’s not looking to sell the collection or make money for it. He simply wants to share his joy of Christmas with kids of all ages.

“The reason why is I think I need to. I don’t know why I started. I don’t know why I did what I did, but you know, for 200 years this poem has been going strong,” said Smith.

He's truly living up to his calling. “The guy that saved Christmas, not saved it but saved it,” said Smith.

Comments / 0

Related
Nik

The Story of the Five Missing Sodder Children, Who Vanished After a Christmas Eve Fire

This is the tragic story of the Sodder family and the five children who would vanish without a trace after a house fire on Christmas Eve. The mystery to this day still remains: did the Sodder children die in the fire? Or was the fire all a cover-up for their abduction? Let's dive into who the Sodder family is, the events that happened that fateful night, and theories as to what really happened to the children.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WSYR NewsChannel 9

What Christmas was like the year you were born

STACKER (WSYR-TV) — On Christmas Day in 1914, British and German troops emerged from the trenches of World War I as weeks of bad weather cleared and called a truce. It was spontaneous and not approved by any higher-ups, but many soldiers on both sides ended up taking part. Soccer games were played between the […]
Nick Davis

Utah couple made $150,000 selling wrapping paper online

The holidays are coming up fast. Many of us still have presents to wrap and place beautifully under the tree. Some of us spend too much time picking out the wrapping paper too. But what if you can’t find that perfect wrapping paper? Well, one Utah couple solved a problem that must have been needed. According to a Time article, Michael and Diana Stone started printing custom wrapping paper and selling it on Etsy. Diana’s father owns a printing company and a customer had asked for custom patterns for wrapping paper. Diana ran with it and suddenly a new side hustle idea was born.
UTAH STATE
Idaho8.com

Two strangers fell in love on a plane on Christmas Day

For Catalina Bernal Andrade, Christmas 2009 was unusual — in more ways than one. That year, Catalina’s father had been diagnosed with colon cancer. Catalina, then 31, had moved back into her parents’ home in Bogotá, Colombia, to support them through his treatment. Christmas rolled around,...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Guardian

From easily angered gnomes to child-eating giants, European folklore reveals a darker side to Christmas

It is that time of year when we settle down with a glass of mulled wine and our thoughts turn to all things Christmas. While we all enjoy the merriment and the baubles, trimmings and greenery of the Christmas tree, there is a side to the season that can easily bring a sudden chill. In several cultures in the northern hemisphere, the yuletide winter solstice has brought considerable trepidation. For centuries, communities throughout Europe were mainly rural and thus at the mercy of nature, so it isn’t surprising that people felt themselves to be the governed by supernatural forces.
Tina Howell

The history of the Poinsettia, the Christmas flower

During Christmas, the poinsettia is so highly recognized that it can be seen almost everywhere but few people know the history of this beautiful bloom. The plant is native to Central America and flourished in an area of Southern Mexico known as Taxco del Alarcon. According to Wikipedia, the earliest known facts about poinsettias indicate that ancient Aztecs used the leaves to make dyes for clothes and the sap to treat fevers. The poinsettia plant can grow to nearly 15 feet tall in its native lands and symbolizes joy, love, purity and hope.
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy