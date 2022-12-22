The Kremlin has offered its unsolicited take on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s meeting with President Joe Biden—and it’s even worse than you’d expect after Moscow spent the past 10 months indiscriminately bombing Ukrainian civilians. “So far, we can note with regret that neither President Biden nor President Zelensky spoke any words that could be seen as potential willingness to listen to Russia’s concerns,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday, according to Kommersant. His comments come as Russia’s Defense Ministry vows to keep attacking Ukraine well into 2023, as state-run media mocks the prospect of Ukrainians freezing to death, and just a few weeks after Moscow declared it wouldn’t take part in any negotiations that require its “departure” from the country it attempted to take over on Feb. 23.

