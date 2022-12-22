ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati West Clermont delivers smashing punch to stump Morrow Little Miami

Cincinnati West Clermont left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Morrow Little Miami 63-30 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 12, Morrow Little Miami faced off against Lebanon and Cincinnati West Clermont took on Loveland on December 15 at Loveland High School. Click here for a recap.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati Walnut Hills collects skin-tight win against Milford

Cincinnati Walnut Hills showed its poise to outlast a game Milford squad for a 55-53 victory on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball. The last time Cincinnati Walnut Hills and Milford played in a 53-38 game on January 26, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
Columbus Africentric dominates Liberty Township Lakota East

Columbus Africentric raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 78-57 win over Liberty Township Lakota East at Liberty Township Lakota East High on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 16, Liberty Township Lakota East faced off against West...
COLUMBUS, OH
Dayton Chaminade-Julienne mauls Versailles in strong effort

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Dayton Chaminade-Julienne broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 64-40 explosion on Versailles in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne faced off against Cleveland Garfield Heights and Versailles...
DAYTON, OH
Eaton's speedy start jolts New Paris National Trail

A swift early pace pushed Eaton past New Paris National Trail Thursday 51-33 in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. Last season, New Paris National Trail and Eaton faced off on December 23, 2021 at New Paris National Trail High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
EATON, OH

