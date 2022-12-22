ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
momjunky.com

Christmas Crafts for Older kids

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go… I bet you sang that in your head, didn’t you? Who said that the holiday season is just for your little babies? Christmas season is for kids of all ages, and for us all! So, let me help you out and offer you the best ideas for Christmas crafts for older kids.
The Independent

How to give your houseplants the wow factor this Christmas

If your budget is tight this Christmas but you still want festive houseplants, you can use plants that you already have to get the yuletide look.“Think about what houseplants in your collection you are going to be incorporating in your Christmas décor and where you are going to place them,” advises award-winning houseplant expert Jade Murray, author of The Indoor Garden (Pimpernel Press, £20).“Avoid decorating all your houseplants, just choose what you feel would be the best ones.” View this post on Instagram ...
The Independent

Electrician builds magical 30,000-bulb Christmas lights display at home

An electrician has built a magical Christmas display using 30,000 bulbs to light up a “Santa’s garden” at his home.Father-of-two Nigel Watkinson, 56, from Scarborough, first started making festive displays 21 years ago when he decorated a friend’s garden with string lights while children went to meet Santa.Since then, he has gone on to raise £20,000 for charity with a yearly festive spectacle.This year’s display is dedicated to Watkinson’s father Brian, who died this year, and money raised will be donated to St Catherine’s Hospice.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Christmas tree couple planted 44 years ago now stands 50ft tall in front gardenPiers Morgan eats steak in front of vegan activistFlorida beach erosion from hurricanes uncover wooden ship from 1800s
The Independent

Brothers transform family home into Christmas lights display

Two brothers have turned a family home into one of Britain’s brightest Christmas lights displays.Lee and Paul Brailsford have been decorating their mother Rosemary’s house in Brentry, Bristol, since 1994 to raise money for charity.They have already raised more than £92,000 for The Grand Appeal, the charity for Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, and hope the total will reach £100,000 this year.It takes six weeks for Lee, a carpenter, and Paul, a bricklayer, to erect the display which features dozens of figures including Santas, reindeer, snowmen and 50 rope-light shapes.There are trains, elves and a life-size nativity from America, powered by thousands of LED lights.The display is usually illuminated for five hours a day but will run for four hours this year, from 5pm until 9pm, due to energy costs.Donations can be made in person when visiting the Christmas display, or online at www.brailsfordlights.co.uk. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
The List

How To Decorate The Exterior Of Your House For The Holidays Without Using Lights

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you've ever seen "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," you know that putting up holiday lights can be quite the endeavor, even if you don't end up blowing out the power in your neighborhood. From braving ladders to hoping that the extension cable reaches your garage, approximately 18,000 Americans sustain Christmas decor-related injuries each year, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (via Safer America). Ultimately, you'll just have to take those lights down again after the holidays are over — unless you choose to leave them up until January like Taylor Swift in "Lover."
BobVila

How to Decorate for the Holidays When You Don’t Celebrate the Holidays

Those who don’t celebrate Christmas needn’t feel left out when it comes to home decor—there are plenty of winter decorating options that aren’t necessarily tied to a particular religious holiday. Not to mention, even for those who do celebrate Christmas, holiday decorations can seem a bit out of place when January rolls around. Keep reading for tips on how to decorate for winter when your decorations aren’t associated with any particular holiday.
Parade

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Family-Favorite Holiday Tradition

Kourtney Kardashian is letting fans in on one of her family's favorite holiday traditions. The Lemme founder and her kids dedicate their time each holiday season to helping provide shelter and security to those in need, and she's sharing a sweet look at the results on Instagram. "It has become...
12tomatoes.com

How To Make A Cheap Christmas Tree Look Glamorous

Christmas has a lot of iconic symbols, but the Christmas tree itself is pretty high up on the list. Though there is a rhythm to the holiday season, there’s always a drive to try something a bit new. The catch? New always comes with a price tag. What if you could upgrade a cheap store-bought Christmas tree to look glamorous without straining your wallet?
Recycled Crafts

Figgy Pudding Christmas Ornament

Figgy pudding isn’t a holiday tradition where I am from, but I know it’s a traditional must have for a lot of people. If you don’t have a real figgy pudding, or just want to commemorate your love for them on the tree, you need this figgy pudding Christmas ornament.
Parade

Beggin' Reveals Holiday Merch Including a Festive Sweater for Humans

Beggin’—the treat dogs go bonkers for—is hooking up dog parents with some savory merch this holiday season. On Wednesday, the Purina brand of pet food and snacks announced the rollout of its merch store, The Beggin’ Swag Shop, which includes festive new holiday sweaters for humans.
macaronikid.com

10 Holiday Traditions to Start with Your Teens This Year

The older our kids get, the more difficult it can be to get them to hang out and engage with us during the holidays. Friends, work, and romantic partners often monopolize their time during school breaks. Now is a great time to start fun traditions that will get your teens...
HOLAUSA

Easy Ways to Share Holiday Cheer and Create Family Memories

This holiday season Alessandra Martinez is focused on being intentional about creating memories and moments together with her family. The creator of @livin.mivida.ale partnered with Macy’s to share her plans and ideas for a memorable day of holiday family fun. Create a Cozy and Relaxed Mood “It’s been our tradition...
Recycled Crafts

Holiday Hang-Ups! Plastic Canvas Pattern

Hang these plastic canvas Christmas holiday decorations in your window or entryway for a festive effect; the Shining Star may also be utilized as a tree topper. Shining Star and Silver Bells are embroidered with Metallic Craft Cord on 7-count plastic canvas. Size: Shining Star: 1″W x 10 1/4″Across x...

Comments / 0

Community Policy