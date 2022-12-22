Read full article on original website
Portsmouth blitzes Ashland Fairview in dominating victory
Portsmouth dismissed Ashland Fairview by a 64-25 count during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Recently on December 8, Portsmouth squared off with Proctorville Fairland in a basketball game. For more, click here.
Check the pacemakers: Wheelersburg needs overtime to down Minford
A few extra minutes on the clock is exactly what Wheelersburg needed to top Minford in a 49-46 at Minford High on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Minford authored a promising start, taking a 10-9 advantage over Wheelersburg at the end of the first quarter.
Greenup County catches fast wind, sails away from South Point
The Rolling Stones weren't part of the show, but Greenup County used the classic band's lyrics, starting up early and not stopping until defeating South Point 48-27 on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Greenup County and South Point squared off with December 18, 2021...
McArthur Vinton County can't hang with The Plains Athens
The Plains Athens pushed past McArthur Vinton County for a 56-37 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, McArthur Vinton County and The Plains Athens squared off with January 31, 2022 at McArthur Vinton County High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Huntington knocks off Minford
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Huntington wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 72-63 over Minford in Ohio boys basketball on December 22. Recently on December 13, Minford squared off with Waverly in a basketball game. We covered the game. For...
