NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life
A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
NASDAQ
3 Tax Strategies That Could Lower Your 2023 IRS Bill
Once the new year kicks off, you might get busy trying to figure out how you'll tackle your resolutions -- things like boosting your savings balance and exercising on a regular basis. You may not be focused on taxes just yet, especially with the filing deadline not being until April.
NASDAQ
2 Beaten-Down Industry-Leading Stocks to Buy and Hold
One way to earn outsized returns over the long run is to buy shares of companies that are leaders in an industry with solid growth prospects. It's even better to do so when said companies are going through challenging times on the stock market, provided that there are good reasons to think they will recover.
US home price increases in the double-digits come to a halt
October saw U.S. real estate price growth start to slip back into the single digits after years of mortgage rates that jumped to historic highs.
NASDAQ
Amcor (AMCR) Sells Russia Unit to HS Investments for 370M Euro
Amcor AMCR announced that it sold three Russia factories to HS Investments based in the same country. In August, Amcor initially announced the sale of its Russia business, following its March announcement about scaling down operations and exploring options for its business in the country. The statement was released in March as Russia launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Park Hotels & Resorts, Paramount Group and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: PK), Paramount Group Inc (Symbol: PGRE), and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/17/23, Paramount Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0775 on 1/13/23, and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of PK's recent stock price of $11.65, this dividend works out to approximately 2.15%, so look for shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc to trade 2.15% lower — all else being equal — when PK shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for PGRE to open 1.32% lower in price and for ARI to open 3.12% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging BHP Group Limited (BHP) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has BHP (BHP) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rexford Industrial Realty, Chimera Investment and Essential Properties Realty Trust
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (Symbol: REXR), Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM), and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.315 on 1/17/23, Chimera Investment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 1/31/23, and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of REXR's recent stock price of $54.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when REXR shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for CIM to open 3.81% lower in price and for EPRT to open 1.17% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
TC Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (TRP)
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, TC Energy Corp (Symbol: TRP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.90, payable on 1/31/23. As a percentage of TRP's recent stock price of $40.63, this dividend works out to approximately 2.22%, so look for shares of TC Energy Corp to trade 2.22% lower — all else being equal — when TRP shares open for trading on 12/29/22.
NASDAQ
Masonite International (DOOR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Masonite International Corp (Symbol: DOOR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $80.79, changing hands as high as $81.79 per share. Masonite International Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOOR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Singaporeans hit the malls on smart shopping spree before sales tax hike
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singaporean Soif Noor has already bought furniture and appliances for his new home, four months before he can move in. Like many residents, he’s been on a spree - because on Jan. 1 Singapore’s sales tax goes up for the first time in 15 years.
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Flexible Solutions International (FSI) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
NASDAQ
KeyCorp's Preferred Stock, Series E Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory
In trading on Tuesday, shares of KeyCorp's Fixed -to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: KEY.PRI) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5313), with shares changing hands as low as $23.15 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.25% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, KEY.PRI was trading at a 4.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.13% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
NASDAQ
DataTrek Research: Don’t Expect a Bull Market Until Volatility Declines
If DataTrek Research is correct, we can’t expect a new bull market to commence until volatility declines. The research firm said that volatility isn’t expected to decline until two things happen. The first is the Federal Reserve stopping its interest rate hikes and the second is more clarity on corporate earnings expectations as we head into a potential recession next year. The firm believes that if investors can gauge those two factors, then they can capitalize on large stock market returns. They listed the S&P 500's 28% gain in 2003 after the dot-com bubble, the 26% gain in 2009 after the Financial Crisis, and the 61% surge from the COVID-19 low until the end of 2020 as examples. DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas stated, "For volatility to structurally decline and drive those high returns, investors need to have growing confidence they know how corporate earnings will develop. This means they must have a handle on monetary/fiscal policy." At present, investors are not sure about those factors. The Fed recently surprised the market when it indicated that it will likely raise rates by another 75 basis points next year and leave them higher for longer. In addition, analyst earnings estimates are all over the place.
NASDAQ
Energy Sector Update for 12/27/2022: NINE,CEI,ACDC,TALO
Energy stocks eased slightly Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index recently rising 0.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was climbing 0.4% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was gaining 0.8%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled...
NASDAQ
This Stock Just Soared by 20%: Should You Buy Now?
Biotech company Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has been southbound for most of the year, but the vaccine maker seems to be ending 2022 on a high note. On Dec. 13, the company's shares soared by more than 20% in one day. As is usually the case with biotechs, Moderna had good news from the clinic to thank for that impressive one-day rally (more on that later).
NASDAQ
South Korea Stock Market May Be Stuck In Neutral On Wednesday
(RTTNews) - He South Korea stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering almost 20 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,330-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky on...
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 12/27/2022: BTCM, PX, AJG, ORRF, JUVF
Financial stocks were hanging on for narrow gains Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both rising 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.2%, reversing a midday dip, while The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was fractionally lower. Bitcoin...
NASDAQ
JPMorgan Chase's Series CC Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Tuesday, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.70% Capital Securities, Series CC (Symbol: JPM.PRC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $24.90 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.25% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, JPM.PRC was trading at a 0.68% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.13% in the "Financial" category.
NASDAQ
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MDB, WE, VRT
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 12,127 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
