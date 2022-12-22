Read full article on original website
Related
Hochul defends chief judge pick amid labor union pushback
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday stood by her nomination of Justice Hector LaSalle to lead the state Court of Appeals as a growing number of labor unions and senators who will vote on his confirmation come out against her decision. LaSalle, who has issued more than 5,000 decisions throughout his...
Hochul casts doubt on return of gas tax holiday in 2023
The state isn't expected to extend its partial gas tax holiday that expires New Year's Eve, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday. Lawmakers included a six-month suspension of about 16 cents per gallon in state excise and sales taxes, meaning New Yorkers will see their gas prices increase in the New Year.
Jack O’Donnell: 2023 in Albany is 'going to be a lot more rock-n-roll'
What does the nomination of Hector LaSalle tell us about Gov. Kathy Hochul? And how much political jeopardy will it put her in if her fellow Democrats don’t bring the nomination to the floor?. Capital Tonight spoke with political strategist Jack O’Donnell, managing partner at O’Donnell Solutions about the...
Hochul signs bills aimed to help prevent, treat substance use disorder
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday signed a legislative package aimed to help New Yorkers prevent and treat substance use disorder, her office announced Friday. One bill prohibits copay from being added to opioid treatment programs. Opioid treatment programs require treatment up to six times a week for up for 90 days, with frequent visits afterwards. Oftentimes, a copay is required by many offices for these almost-daily visits, and this becomes a prohibitively expensive treatment as those costs add up. Prohibiting these costs will make the lifesaving service more accessible to New Yorkers who need it.
