Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday signed a legislative package aimed to help New Yorkers prevent and treat substance use disorder, her office announced Friday. One bill prohibits copay from being added to opioid treatment programs. Opioid treatment programs require treatment up to six times a week for up for 90 days, with frequent visits afterwards. Oftentimes, a copay is required by many offices for these almost-daily visits, and this becomes a prohibitively expensive treatment as those costs add up. Prohibiting these costs will make the lifesaving service more accessible to New Yorkers who need it.

3 DAYS AGO