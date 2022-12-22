Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Lady Falcons take out Miller, 56-38
MASON, W.Va. (WV News) — In a battle of Lady Falcons, it was the White and Red who stood tall. The Wahama girls basketball team scored a 56-38 home victory over the Miller Lady Falcons in the first round of the Mothman Tournament Thursday evening.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Catholic set to host Mary ‘O’ Crusaderette Classic
PARKERSBURG — The preservation of Parkersburg Catholic’s Mary ‘O’ Crusaderette Classic has met its share of challenges the past several years. Yet, the 27th edition of the holiday girls basketball tournament will return next week just as previous versions with a slight tweak in the format.
WVNews
Panthers run past Lions 37-23, maintain division title hopes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — D’Onta Foreman knew the Carolina Panthers' offensive linemen meant business when they walked into a meeting room following Friday's walkthrough practice. They were silent, and wearing full-length black ski masks. To Foreman, it meant the linemen were focused — and ready to bounce back...
WVNews
Orlando 133, San Antonio 113
SAN ANTONIO (113) K.Johnson 5-14 5-9 17, Sochan 6-14 1-1 13, Poeltl 3-4 0-0 6, Jones 7-10 0-0 16, Vassell 6-15 0-0 14, Branham 4-5 0-0 9, McDermott 4-12 2-2 13, Roby 0-1 0-0 0, Bassey 0-0 2-2 2, Collins 4-7 0-1 9, S.Johnson 3-5 0-0 7, Richardson 2-10 3-3 7. Totals 44-97 13-18 113.
WVNews
No. 18 Indiana 69, Kennesaw St. 55
KENNESAW ST. (8-5) Robinson 3-9 3-5 9, Burden 2-9 5-6 9, Jennings 4-7 0-2 11, Stroud 2-6 0-0 5, Youngblood 2-11 0-0 6, Ademokoya 1-3 1-2 4, Rodgers 1-4 0-0 3, Cottle 3-4 0-0 8, LaRue 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-55 9-15 55.
WVNews
Denver 120, Portland 107
PORTLAND (107) Grant 7-13 3-5 20, Hart 6-8 2-2 14, Nurkic 4-10 2-4 11, Lillard 10-22 10-10 34, Simons 6-22 1-2 14, Watford 2-3 0-0 4, Eubanks 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 2-4 2-3 6, Sharpe 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 39-87 20-26 107.
Comments / 0