ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Lady Falcons take out Miller, 56-38

MASON, W.Va. (WV News) — In a battle of Lady Falcons, it was the White and Red who stood tall. The Wahama girls basketball team scored a 56-38 home victory over the Miller Lady Falcons in the first round of the Mothman Tournament Thursday evening.
MASON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg Catholic set to host Mary ‘O’ Crusaderette Classic

PARKERSBURG — The preservation of Parkersburg Catholic’s Mary ‘O’ Crusaderette Classic has met its share of challenges the past several years. Yet, the 27th edition of the holiday girls basketball tournament will return next week just as previous versions with a slight tweak in the format.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WVNews

Panthers run past Lions 37-23, maintain division title hopes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — D’Onta Foreman knew the Carolina Panthers' offensive linemen meant business when they walked into a meeting room following Friday's walkthrough practice. They were silent, and wearing full-length black ski masks. To Foreman, it meant the linemen were focused — and ready to bounce back...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WVNews

Orlando 133, San Antonio 113

SAN ANTONIO (113) K.Johnson 5-14 5-9 17, Sochan 6-14 1-1 13, Poeltl 3-4 0-0 6, Jones 7-10 0-0 16, Vassell 6-15 0-0 14, Branham 4-5 0-0 9, McDermott 4-12 2-2 13, Roby 0-1 0-0 0, Bassey 0-0 2-2 2, Collins 4-7 0-1 9, S.Johnson 3-5 0-0 7, Richardson 2-10 3-3 7. Totals 44-97 13-18 113.
WVNews

No. 18 Indiana 69, Kennesaw St. 55

KENNESAW ST. (8-5) Robinson 3-9 3-5 9, Burden 2-9 5-6 9, Jennings 4-7 0-2 11, Stroud 2-6 0-0 5, Youngblood 2-11 0-0 6, Ademokoya 1-3 1-2 4, Rodgers 1-4 0-0 3, Cottle 3-4 0-0 8, LaRue 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-55 9-15 55.
KENNESAW, GA
WVNews

Denver 120, Portland 107

PORTLAND (107) Grant 7-13 3-5 20, Hart 6-8 2-2 14, Nurkic 4-10 2-4 11, Lillard 10-22 10-10 34, Simons 6-22 1-2 14, Watford 2-3 0-0 4, Eubanks 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 2-4 2-3 6, Sharpe 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 39-87 20-26 107.

Comments / 0

Community Policy