Dallas Observer
Ten Best Local Food Stories of 2022
With the New Year approaching, we like to look back on our local food and restaurant coverage that struck a chord and, hopefully, served as inspiration for dozens of burgers, bowls of queso and plates of chicken-fried steak. In 2022, we had some new discoveries of old places, like a...
The 10 most-devoured restaurant and bar headlines of 2022 in Dallas
Editor's note: As the year comes to a close, we look back at the 10 most-read restaurant and bar stories of 2022. The list features a couple of sad closures, but also long-awaited supermarket news, and some fun expansions and new concepts coming to town - including one inside a Dallas landmark. These are the dining stories that Dallas readers devoured most, all from CultureMap dining editor Teresa Gubbins.1. Longtime Mexican restaurant in Deep Ellum closes, breastaurant on the way. A longtime Mexican restaurant in Deep Ellum closed in late November: Maracas Cocina Mexicana, which had been in business at...
flashbackdallas.com
Triple Underpass — ca. 1936
Above, a fantastic photo showing the new Triple Underpass, about 1936, with the view toward Oak Cliff. (Compare this with a similar view, from the 1950s, here.) Below, a little earlier, with the view to the east, back toward town. The triple underpass was built by the Austin Bridge &...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Some Holiday Events Canceled Due to Frigid Weather
Some holiday events across North Texas have been canceled or postponed due to an Arctic blast affecting the state. Prairie Lights in Grand Prairie will be closed on Dec. 22 and Dec. 23 out of safety for event staff who are required to work outside, according to the event's website.
verdictfoodservice.com
NTB opens new Taco Bell location in Dallas, Texas
The new restaurant will also create 25 new employment opportunities in the region. North Texas Bells (NTB), a Taco Bell Franchisee has further expanded the footprint of the restaurant brand by opening a new location in Dallas, Texas. Featuring Taco Bell’s Endeavor design, the new restaurant has multiple customer accessibility...
Quirky homes and celebrity pads get listed in this year's 10 hottest Dallas real estate stories
Editor's note: As the year comes to a close, we look back at the 10 most-read real estate stories in Dallas for 2022 — including big listings, market trends, and homes with ties to beloved sports and music stars.1. 2 quirky shipping container houses come on the market in Dallas' Fair Park. One form of housing that has captured people's imagination as of late is the shipping container home, and in February, there were two on the market from a Dallas developer who has made it his specialty. Both properties were located just a few blocks south of Fair Park....
dallasexpress.com
No New Year’s Fireworks in Dallas
The New Year is just around the corner, and some local residents may wish to start 2023 with a literal “BANG!”. Before lighting a fuse or firing off a gun, though, be sure you are familiar with city laws and safety guidelines on fireworks and celebratory gunfire. In Dallas,...
papercitymag.com
20 New Fort Worth Restaurants to Look Forward to In 2023 — The Openings Foodies Are Waiting For
Blackened tuna will add to the coastal menu at Quince. Fort Worth and Tarrant County foodies have a lot to look forward to in 2023. The new year is already shaping up to be a good one for new restaurants ― with a slew of highly-anticipated new openings beckoning.
dallasexpress.com
Businesses Continue to Relocate to DFW
The Lone Star State has experienced a surge in activity over the last few years, with a wave of new companies and residents choosing to call the state home. Dallas-Fort Worth, in particular, has drawn people from across the country, especially younger Americans. Dallas was the second most popular city in the United States for millennial relocations in 2021. The city experienced a net increase of over 6,300 individuals from the demographic, in part attracted to the mature coworking industry.
Buc-ee’s in Fort Worth is About to Get Even Cooler
When it comes to things we Texans love, Buc-ee’s is up there with church and chicken fried steak. The Texas road trip staple is near and dear to many of our hearts. Personally, I try to make a stop at Buc-ee’s every time we go on a family road trip. Not only do they serve top-notch road food like barbecue sandwiches, beef jerky and Beaver Nuggets, Buc-ee’s has a really cool souvenir section, making it the perfect spot to recover from road fatigue.
tourcounsel.com
NorthPark Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
It generates more than $1 billion in profit every year so there is no doubt about its popularity. There are countless stores in this mall including luxury brands, clothing stores such as the English firm AllSaints, Sandro, Free People, Lululemon, H&M as well as Neiman Marcus, Dillard's Nordstrom and Macy's department stores. In addition, there are two hotels on the premises of the mall, as well as movie theaters and a virtual reality attraction.
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TX
Crown Hill Memorial ParkPhoto byPhoto: Crown Hill Memorial Park. One of the most famous criminals in history, Bonnie Parker, is buried in Dallas, Texas. Her grave is located in Crown Hill Memorial Park in northwest Dallas. She was a part of the outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Church Serves Migrant and Unhoused Communities
Just days ago, Oak Lawn United Methodists opened its doors to migrants bused to North Texas from El Paso. Thursday, they’re being called on again to help Dallas’ unhoused community stay warm. Church leaders said it’s an ongoing conversation about how they’ll meet those needs. The...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Dec. 22 afternoon forecast
Snow is falling across the Metroplex! FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps takes a look at what is coming, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Top Puerto Rican eateries around North Texas for your eating pleasure
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is known for the diversity of its residents and most definitely the number of cuisines around the state that will titillate anyone’s taste buds. Wednesday, December 21 is National Coquito Day! “Coquito is a traditional Puerto Rican holiday drink, which embodies the island’s warm and open spirit. Most Puerto Rican families have their own coquito recipes, passed down from generation to generation,” National Today said.
Dallas Observer
Where To Get Blinded by Christmas Lights in DFW
If you find yourself with nothing to do during the holiday season, you’re clearly not looking very hard. North Texas is packed with events, festivals, shows and experiences that are sure to make the festive season much, much merrier. Whether you’re looking for something to do with the family, cool events for your hard-to-impress teens or an enjoyable private evening with a few friends, you should easily find something a gift of a good time to present to yourself.
Winter arrives today at 3:47 p.m. Texas time
Winter arrives Wednesday at 3:47 p.m. Texas time and by tomorrow, it will certainly feel like it. By Friday morning, Dallas-Fort Worth lows will be around 10 degrees and single digits are likely.
Lightscape: A North Texas Winter Wonderland to Not Miss
Lightscape is Dallas' best holiday experience.Photo byLarry Lease. North Texas has an amazing new walk-thru winter wonderland. After going through this experience myself I would call it Dallas-Fort Worth's most Instagrammable new holiday lights display. The experience is enjoyed without your phone. The experience first debuted at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on November 18 and allows visitors to walk through a winter wonderland experience unlike any other in North Texas. Since our weather forecast has zero chance of snow, this is the best chance you have to experience that childlike Christmas winter experience.
Fun Noodle Bar Coming to Waxahachie in 2023
Dumplings, noodles, and other dishes will be offered.
Pleasant Grove businessman donates Christmas toys to 500 children
DALLAS — Families are counting down the hours to Christmas. For many families in Dallas’ Pleasant Grove community, that meant packing the parking lot outside Omar’s Wheels & Tires on Friday. “I’m surprised to see everything. All of it is awesome,” said Bonnie Latson. Neighbors,...
