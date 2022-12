(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) CLEVELAND, OH--- The Cavs come into tonight's game against the Raptors as they look for a win against them for the first time this season. Cleveland host Toronto for the first time this season and they would play this game as the weather conditions made travel difficult for all parties involved. Both teams would trade points before the Raptors would start to pull away near the end of the first quarter and would not look back. The Cavs played catch the rest of the way and at one point would draw it within single digits late in the fourth quarter, but Toronto would hold them off and prevail with the 118-107 win. Toronto's 19 takeaways and scoring 19 points off those takeaways helped them along the way. Pascal lead the way for Toronto with 26 points and for Cleveland, Garland led the team with 17 points.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO