Read full article on original website
Related
The Daily South
Hero Golden Retriever Protects Sisters For Hours After They Go Missing In Louisiana Woods
A Louisiana dog is being hailed a hero after he protected his family's daughters for hours when they went missing in the woods last month. Abigail, 7, and Cecilia Bourg, 4, were playing with their golden retriever, Artemis, in the backyard of their Folsom home on the evening of November 29, when he ran into the woods. The sisters followed him and were soon lost.
Wasatch Wilderness: Engelmann Spruce (Picea engelmannii Parry ex Engelm)
WASATCH MOUNTAINS, Utah – Engelmann Spruce (Picea engelmannii Parry ex Engelm) is an evergreen tree native to Utah. The species is named after the 19th-century botanist and physician George Engelmann. […]
Amazing treehouse cabins at the River of Life Farm might be the perfect getaway in 2023 and it's open all year round
The Cliff House sleeps up to 14 guests.Photo byRiver of Life Farm via Facebook site. Have you ever stayed in a treehouse cabin that had all the modern amenities? You have to admit that it's a different experience worth reaching for. The River of Life Farm has several types of lodging options.
Man Risks His Life to Save ‘Drowning’ Sheep Chased Into River by Aggressive Dog
An unknown good samaritan was shown on camera rescuing a sheep as it drowned. The event took place in a UK river in North Yorkshire. Before, an aggressive dog chased the animal into the river. Immediately, the mystery hero ran into the freezing cold water to save the farm animal.
bikepacking.com
Bikepacking with New Friends: Long Plain, Kosciuszko (Video)
Resorting to a backup plan due to an unseasonal snowstorm, Tim Attwood meets up with some new friends for a short bikepacking trip through Long Plain, Australia. Watch the video he put together here, alongside a beautiful selection of photos and a short trip report…. Words by Tim Attwood (@timmeh500),...
Someone Stumbled Upon a Tree Growing in a Peculiar Circle in Florida’s Skunk Ape Territory
Bigfoot art or fairy trap?
Growing, Eating, and Educating with NanBop Farm: Winter to Spring Chickens
Farm director Andrea Bushre is telling us all about how our NanBop chickens will be housed and taken care of during these long, cold winter months.
Comments / 0