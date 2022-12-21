A Louisiana dog is being hailed a hero after he protected his family's daughters for hours when they went missing in the woods last month. Abigail, 7, and Cecilia Bourg, 4, were playing with their golden retriever, Artemis, in the backyard of their Folsom home on the evening of November 29, when he ran into the woods. The sisters followed him and were soon lost.

FOLSOM, LA ・ 16 DAYS AGO