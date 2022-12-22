ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Rep. Eastman isn’t just an Oath Keeper but also supported their cause on Jan. 6, opposing attorney argues

By Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media
alaskapublic.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
Law & Crime

Oath Keepers Member Accused in Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Opts Out of Having a Lawyer, Tells Judge He Will Represent Himself

On the heels of a high-profile Jan. 6 trial that ended in the convictions of five members of the anti-government Oath Keepers group, including the group’s leader Stewart Rhodes, a defendant in a separate but related case has opted to represent himself, signaling an apparent reliance on so-called “sovereign citizen” talking points.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New York Post

Ex-Surgeon General Jerome Adams says he couldn’t find job after leaving Trump White House

Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams said that he struggled to find a job after his four-year stint as America’s top doctor under former President Donald Trump.  “People still are afraid to touch anything that is associated with Trump,” Adams told the Washington Post in an interview published on Friday.  While he sought out positions in academia, Adams and his wife, Lacey, recounted receiving polite rejections from university officials who they believed were worried about how having a former Trump administration official on campus would be received by left-leaning students.  Adams, 48, called the 76-year-old former commander in chief “a force that really does...
INDIANA STATE
Cleveland.com

Republicans including Jim Jordan produce their own riot report ahead of Jan. 6 committee release

WASHINGTON, D. C. - Ahead of the release of a lengthy report on the findings of the the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and a group of his Republican colleagues released their own report that blamed poor preparation by law enforcement and inadequate intelligence for rioters’ ability to disrupt congressional proceedings almost two years ago.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MSNBC

Ronna McDaniel may have helped bury Trump with Jan. 6 testimony

Ronna McDaniel is in the catbird seat to retain her job as Republican Party chair. The Republican National Committee chairwoman is far from what you would consider a “Never Trumper.” In fact, she has shown more fealty to the former president than just about anyone you can imagine.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy