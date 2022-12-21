Read full article on original website
allthatsinteresting.com
The Disturbing Case Of Philip Chism, The High School Freshman Who Murdered A Beloved Math Teacher In The School Bathroom
Philip Chism was just 14 when he murdered his 24-year-old math teacher Colleen Ritzer at Danvers High School before dumping her corpse behind the school. On Oct. 22, 2013, a ninth grader at Danvers High School in Massachusetts named Philip Chism did the unthinkable. At just 14, he brutalized his 24-year-old math teacher, Colleen Ritzer.
KCRA.com
VIDEO: College students help walk elementary students to school due to bus driver shortage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Rain or shine, UVA student volunteers are stepping out in place of teachers a few days a week. For some, it's the highlight of their semester. They get to know the kids they walk with weekly. This volunteer opportunity through Madison House helps get them more...
Upworthy
Deaf teen's friends rally around him after school bullies throw his bag in the toilet
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 7, 2021. It has since been updated. After years of being bullied for being deaf, a Nebraska high school senior received a wave of support from across the nation after he spoke up about the abuse he faced from his peers. Alex Hernandez, who was a student at Burke High School in Omaha, decided he had had enough when someone stole his backpack during the lunch period and dumped its contents into a toilet. A photo of the ruined belongings — which included school supplies, homework, a debit card, and Hernandez's cochlear implant battery (which he needs in order to hear) — went viral on social media after the 2016 incident was reported by a local station.
