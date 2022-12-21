ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
allthatsinteresting.com

The Disturbing Case Of Philip Chism, The High School Freshman Who Murdered A Beloved Math Teacher In The School Bathroom

Philip Chism was just 14 when he murdered his 24-year-old math teacher Colleen Ritzer at Danvers High School before dumping her corpse behind the school. On Oct. 22, 2013, a ninth grader at Danvers High School in Massachusetts named Philip Chism did the unthinkable. At just 14, he brutalized his 24-year-old math teacher, Colleen Ritzer.
DANVERS, MA
Upworthy

Deaf teen's friends rally around him after school bullies throw his bag in the toilet

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 7, 2021. It has since been updated. After years of being bullied for being deaf, a Nebraska high school senior received a wave of support from across the nation after he spoke up about the abuse he faced from his peers. Alex Hernandez, who was a student at Burke High School in Omaha, decided he had had enough when someone stole his backpack during the lunch period and dumped its contents into a toilet. A photo of the ruined belongings — which included school supplies, homework, a debit card, and Hernandez's cochlear implant battery (which he needs in order to hear) — went viral on social media after the 2016 incident was reported by a local station.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy