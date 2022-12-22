ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jalen Hurts' injury complicates NFC playoff picture, should Jets trade for Aaron Rodgers next offseason & why Robert Kraft needs to micromanage Bill Belichick

 3 days ago
After not being in danger virtually all season, the top seed in the NFC is suddenly at risk. With a shoulder injury sustained by QB Jalen Hurts, likely elevating Gardner Minshew to the starting position for at least this week, the Philadelphia Eagles suddenly find themselves in a high-leverage divisional battle on Saturday afternoon against the playoff-hopeful Dallas Cowboys.

Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Charles McDonald & Jori Epstein to discuss what this means for the Eagles, Cowboys and the entire NFC playoff picture now that Hurts is likely to miss at least a week and may not even return until the playoffs in January.

Later in the show, the crew breaks down a bunch of interesting Week 16 games and the major storylines to keep track of heading into them. The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets face off on Thursday night, and the spotlight will be on 2021 top picks Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson, the latter of whom is making his second consecutive start after being benched for the now-injured Mike White earlier this season.

The Cincinnati Bengals-New England Patriots matchup could mean a lot to Bill Belichick, who is staring down a rare losing season. Charles Robinson explains why missing the playoffs could mean new scrutiny for Belichick under owner Robert Kraft.

Finally, the gang closes out the show discussing the fading Seattle Seahawks taking on a defensively stunted Kansas City Chiefs crew and how the legend of Brock Purdy has a chance to grow (or crumble) against the Washington Commanders.

0:40 What Jalen Hurts' injury means for Eagles-Cowboys and the NFC playoff race

10:45 All eyes on Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson in Jaguars-Jets

24:10 While Bengals cruise to playoffs, Kraft needs to have more control over Belichick's decisions coming out of a rocky Patriots season

37:55 Seahawks try to keep playoff hopes alive against below-average Chiefs defense

46:10 The case against Brock Purdy going into 49ers-Commanders

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

Check out all the episodes of You Pod to Win the Game and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevon Diggs added to final Cowboys-Eagles Week 16 injury report

The Dallas Cowboys got some good news and bad news when it comes to their injury report on Thursday. On the final day of practice before their Saturday battle against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, their best defender returned to practice for the first time since the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. LB Micah Parsons had missed the first two practices with an illness, but he was able to participate in parts of the practice. Unfortunately as one comes back another leaves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman dies at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman died Wednesday. He was 31. Hillman's family announced his death in a message posted to his Instagram account. “Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of family and close friends," the message said. "We as the family appreciate the prayers and kind words that have already been expressed. We ask that you would give us time to process our feelings as we prepare to lay our precious RJ to rest.”
DENVER, CO
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Left Speechless By Eli Manning's Rap Song

Lil Wayne was left speechless by Eli Manning’s rap song, and had the chance to lend his critique to the former New York Giants quarterback’s mic skills. Weezy appeared as a special guest on ESPN’s Manningcast broadcast of his beloved Green Bay Packers’ regular season game against the Los Angeles Rams alongside Eli and Peyton Manning on Monday night (December 19).
Eagles will start Gardner Minshew at QB against Cowboys as Jalen Hurts is 'not going to be' ready

FRISCO, Texas — Fantasy managers and bettors need not wait longer for confirmation. Because Thursday morning, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed: MVP-caliber quarterback Jalen Hurts will not start Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys. Gardner Minshew, instead, will get the nod. Hurts sprained his throwing shoulder in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Raiders: 3 reasons to worry this week

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers take the field with heavy hearts as they mourn the death of Steelers legend Franco Harris. Nevertheless, the Steelers still need to be ready to take on a scrappy Las Vegas Raiders team on Christmas Eve who is just as keen on an upset as Pittsburgh is. Here are the three things we are worried about this week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Hourlong delay to kickoff forced by cold no issue for Texans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Houston coach Lovie Smith took a nap, and the Texans simply pushed back their pregame schedule by an hour. While the Tennessee Titans had little desire to talk about anything other than finding a way to end a skid that now has reached five straight after a 19-14 loss to the Texans on Saturday and not the delay before playing the coldest home game in franchise history.
HOUSTON, TX
Prescott, Cowboys win 40-34, make Eagles wait on top seed

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Dak Prescott stepped to the podium after helping Dallas rally past the Philadelphia Eagles and immediately addressed the first reason the Cowboys needed a comeback. “Let's start with the interception,” the star quarterback said before a reporter could even ask a question.
DALLAS, TX
Jags fans hopeful for strong regular season finish

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tonight’s battle against the New York Jets has made Jaguars fans hopeful that the squad makes the playoffs — the buzz around Jacksonville is noticeable. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. “We definitely have a chance of going to the Superbowl,” says Jaguar...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Rams announce news on Aaron Donald

The Los Angeles Rams announced news on Aaron Donald on Friday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Donald will not play in the team’s Week 16 game on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. McVay added that Donald down is unlikely to play for the rest of the season. Rams HC Sean McVay said DL... The post Rams announce news on Aaron Donald appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Texans at Titans game kicks off after hour delay due to cold

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — The game between the Houston Texans at the Tennessee Titans kicked off Saturday after an hourlong delay because of extreme cold and power outages in the region. When the Texans finally kicked off, the temperature was 20 degrees with the wind chill making...
HOUSTON, TX
Jaguars DL Smoot out for season with torn Achilles tendon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot, who is tied for the team lead with five sacks, is out for the remainder of the season after tearing the Achilles tendon in his right leg Thursday night at the New York Jets. Smoot made the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

