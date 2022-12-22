Read full article on original website
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Homewood Piggly Wiggly to relocate
The Piggly Wiggly in Homewood is relocating just a few feet from its current space to behind the current CVS location in order to build a bigger store that can better suit customer’s needs. Murray Legg with McConnell, White and Terry, which owns the property where Piggly Wiggly and...
thebamabuzz.com
7 ER vet clinics in Alabama open for the holidays
According to Google, Alabama ranked #3 in a list of states with the most searches for ER Vet during the holidays in 2021. Whether you’re celebrating the spirit of the season with friends or family, it’s important to know how to take care of furry friends should an emergency arise. Check out seven Alabama-based emergency vets that are open during the holidays.
wbrc.com
People experiencing car trouble during the frigid temperatures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - These frigid temperatures are causing issues with some vehicles. Just like we aren’t used to cold like this, most of our cars aren’t either. “Vehicles do not like extreme temperatures -- hot or cold,” said Clay Ingram, public relations for AAA Alabama. It’s...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: No injures reported at Nucor Steel Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham & Rescue Service Department responded to Nucor Steel Birmingham Friday afternoon after reports of two people injured on the job site. According to a representative with Nucor Steel, an employee was near an electrical event, but no one was electrocuted or injured. Get news...
wbrc.com
Shelby County Humane Society: No more animals outside
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After it was reported on Wednesday that over 30 dogs were outside at the Shelby County Humane Society (SCHS), many of the animals in question are now inside and warm with fosters. Shelby Humane Society leaders were concerned about the overcrowding they were experiencing and how...
wbrc.com
Arrest made in case of puppy dragged and kicked in Center Point
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for animal cruelty Thursday after an incident of abuse was caught on camera. 32-year-old Brock Woods was booked into the Jefferson County Jail and is being held on $30,000 bond. The incident happened December 19 outside...
wbrc.com
Spire asks customers to conserve energy due to dramatically lower temperatures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Spire gas company is asking customers to reduce their energy use to ease stress on Spire’s system during the next few days of bitterly cold weather. Spire stresses that customers can conserve energy and manage their bills by taking the following steps:. Turn thermostats down...
wbrc.com
One Roof asking hospitals to not discharge unhoused, medically fragile patients
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An organization that works to prevent and end homelessness wants to encourage local hospitals to not discharge medically fragile individuals who are unhoused during this time as much of the country experiences extremely cold temperatures. One Roof, an organization who seeks to end homelessness through “advocacy,...
wbrc.com
One Tuscaloosa County warming station is open, two more on standby
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - With dangerously cold temperatures on the way, communities are opening up places to serve as warming stations for those who may struggle to stay warm this weekend. Some may be surprised to learn that only one warming station in Tuscaloosa County is open with two...
Good Samaritans Assist Homeless Northport Woman Ahead of Winter Weather
With the help of community members, a Good Samaritan in Northport was able to ensure a homeless woman will have warm shelter as temperatures are expected to drop dangerously this week. Mary Lewis Geddis said she met the woman, whose name is hidden for privacy, in 2009 and has encountered...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa church donates 200 bikes for Christmas
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A church in Tuscaloosa made sure that hundreds of kids in West Alabama got a Christmas gift this year. The church’s pastor credited community support for making the effort a success. Pastor David Gay said the need was great and so was the amount of...
This Alabama city is the unhappiest in America, analysis claims
A recent analysis of data including factors such as personal finance, well-being and quality of life has named Birmingham is the least happy city in the U.S. Smartasset.com said it came to the determination after analyzing statistics from the 200 largest cities in the country. “Birmingham is the least happy...
wbrc.com
Gardendale teen surprised with car after walking to work and school
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - It is the season of giving and one young man received the gift of a lifetime. After walking to and from work and school, a group surprised him with a car Wednesday afternoon. Co-workers, friends, even strangers gathered to bless him following a Secret Santa event...
orangeandbluepress.com
Alabama Inmate Baked to Death in Prison With a Body Temperature of 109 Degrees
Thomas Lee Rutledge baked to death in an Alabama prison in December 2020 caused of the negligent actions of prison staff. An Alabama inmate died due to a sweltering prison cell described as “hotter than three hells,” the inmate’s family alleged in a federal wrongful death lawsuit.
wbrc.com
Woman, 87, dies after Tuscaloosa Co. crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An 87-year-old woman from Tuscaloosa died December 23, 2022 after she was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on December 22. Authorities say Marilyn J. Morse was hurt when the 2013 Ford Edge she was a passenger in was hit by a 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Jerry Fleming, 66, of Tuscaloosa.
wbrc.com
Ramsay-McCormack developer says they’re fighting through delays to deliver for Ensley neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In late 2019, when the city of Birmingham chose Ensley District Developers to redevelop the Ramsay-McCormack building, there was hope that within a couple of years, a 10-story symbol of blight could be transformed into a catalyst for change in the Ensley community. In 2020, the...
Over 3,000 Alabamians impacted by power outages amid extreme cold weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As extreme cold weather makes its way across central Alabama, thousands of people are suffering from power outages. According to Alabama Power, there are currently 270 active power outages with 3,762 customers being impacted. Of those, approximately 599 of those customers are in Jefferson County. There is no word yet on […]
wbrc.com
On Your Side Investigation: A look at raises given to some of B’ham mayor’s staff
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin campaigned on transparent government and reducing unnecessary spending. In his second term, we wanted to see if he’s still making good on those promises; specifically surrounding staff salaries. In 2017, Woodfin went toe-to-toe with then-Mayor William Bell, calling out his top-heavy...
Suspect charged in 26-year-old cold case out of Tuscaloosa
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in a 26-year-old cold case out of Tuscaloosa. Joseph Todd Jowers was shot and killed while leaving the former Classics Lounge on 37th Street Tuscaloosa on October 13, 1996. No arrests were made at the time, but the case remained open through the Violent Crimes Unit for […]
Woman shot, killed in Ensley identified
A 43-year-old woman who was shot and killed in Ensley Thursday morning has been identified.
