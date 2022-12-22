ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

hooversun.com

Metro Roundup: Homewood Piggly Wiggly to relocate

The Piggly Wiggly in Homewood is relocating just a few feet from its current space to behind the current CVS location in order to build a bigger store that can better suit customer’s needs. Murray Legg with McConnell, White and Terry, which owns the property where Piggly Wiggly and...
HOMEWOOD, AL
thebamabuzz.com

7 ER vet clinics in Alabama open for the holidays

According to Google, Alabama ranked #3 in a list of states with the most searches for ER Vet during the holidays in 2021. Whether you’re celebrating the spirit of the season with friends or family, it’s important to know how to take care of furry friends should an emergency arise. Check out seven Alabama-based emergency vets that are open during the holidays.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

People experiencing car trouble during the frigid temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - These frigid temperatures are causing issues with some vehicles. Just like we aren’t used to cold like this, most of our cars aren’t either. “Vehicles do not like extreme temperatures -- hot or cold,” said Clay Ingram, public relations for AAA Alabama. It’s...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: No injures reported at Nucor Steel Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham & Rescue Service Department responded to Nucor Steel Birmingham Friday afternoon after reports of two people injured on the job site. According to a representative with Nucor Steel, an employee was near an electrical event, but no one was electrocuted or injured. Get news...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County Humane Society: No more animals outside

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After it was reported on Wednesday that over 30 dogs were outside at the Shelby County Humane Society (SCHS), many of the animals in question are now inside and warm with fosters. Shelby Humane Society leaders were concerned about the overcrowding they were experiencing and how...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Arrest made in case of puppy dragged and kicked in Center Point

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for animal cruelty Thursday after an incident of abuse was caught on camera. 32-year-old Brock Woods was booked into the Jefferson County Jail and is being held on $30,000 bond. The incident happened December 19 outside...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

One Roof asking hospitals to not discharge unhoused, medically fragile patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An organization that works to prevent and end homelessness wants to encourage local hospitals to not discharge medically fragile individuals who are unhoused during this time as much of the country experiences extremely cold temperatures. One Roof, an organization who seeks to end homelessness through “advocacy,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa church donates 200 bikes for Christmas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A church in Tuscaloosa made sure that hundreds of kids in West Alabama got a Christmas gift this year. The church’s pastor credited community support for making the effort a success. Pastor David Gay said the need was great and so was the amount of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

This Alabama city is the unhappiest in America, analysis claims

A recent analysis of data including factors such as personal finance, well-being and quality of life has named Birmingham is the least happy city in the U.S. Smartasset.com said it came to the determination after analyzing statistics from the 200 largest cities in the country. “Birmingham is the least happy...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Woman, 87, dies after Tuscaloosa Co. crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An 87-year-old woman from Tuscaloosa died December 23, 2022 after she was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on December 22. Authorities say Marilyn J. Morse was hurt when the 2013 Ford Edge she was a passenger in was hit by a 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Jerry Fleming, 66, of Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Suspect charged in 26-year-old cold case out of Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in a 26-year-old cold case out of Tuscaloosa. Joseph Todd Jowers was shot and killed while leaving the former Classics Lounge on 37th Street Tuscaloosa on October 13, 1996. No arrests were made at the time, but the case remained open through the Violent Crimes Unit for […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
