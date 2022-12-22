ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Pelosi caps historic run with Zelensky address and a focus on democracy

By Tom LoBianco, Yahoo News
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G1gvf_0jqvwV4E00

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi put an exclamation point on her historic run as the first woman speaker Wednesday, inviting a global symbol of democracy to address the last joint session of Congress she’ll preside over with a message: the democracies of the globe stand united.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky brought House and Senate lawmakers to their feet nearly 20 times in his tight speech in the House chamber Wednesday evening, ahead of an eventual vote on an additional $45 billion in aide to protect Ukraine from the continuing Russian onslaught.

“Against all odds, and doom and gloom scenarios, Ukraine didn't fall. Ukraine is alive and kicking,” Zelensky said to applause.

But before Zelensky took the dais of the House, Pelosi gave him a tour of the Capitol, which almost two years earlier was the site of a historic attack in an attempt to subvert the 2020 election. She walked Zelensky, dressed in his trademark olive-green military garb, through the marble halls of what Pelosi has long dubbed the “Temple of Democracy.”

“I was telling the president (Zelensky) earlier, that my father, Thomas D’Alesandro Jr., was a member of Congress when Winston Churchill came here in 1941, the day after Christmas, within a week and 81 years of today,” Pelosi said, in a press conference shortly before Zelensky’s speech. “He made the case calling upon America to help fight tyranny in Europe, he said at that time we are doing the noblest work in the world, not only the hearths and homes, but the cause of freedom in every land. That is exactly what the people of Ukraine are doing."

Her comment brings her long, historic career in politics full circle, harkening back to her upbringing in Baltimore where she learned the tradecraft of politics and constituent work more from her mother, Annunciata, who ran the family machine with Pelosi's father then-Baltimore Mayor Tommy D'Alesandro. At that time, decades ago, women rarely held elected office and were largely kept from the spotlight.

On Wednesday, with just days left in her tenure as speaker — she will stay on as a representative in the next Congress, but passed the torch to a new generation of Democratic leaders — she capped a decadeslong run leading the House Democrats with a clear message: Democracy must be protected.

It also capped a three-day run of wins for Pelosi, most of them against former President Donald Trump, with whom she remained at odds during his administration.

She started the week with the House Jan. 6 committee, which she put together 18 months ago, voting for the first time in history to make criminal referrals against a former president who sought to undermine a bedrock of American democracy, the peaceful transfer of power. The committee members cast their vote from the recently named Speaker Nancy Pelosi Caucus room.

The next day, Tuesday, a committee packed with her lieutenants and longtime allies voted to release Trump’s taxes after six years of battling with Trump in the courts.

And on Wednesday she held what will likely be her last joint session of Congress, welcoming Zelensky, who delivered a clear message denouncing tyranny. And almost everyone in the chamber, save for a few MAGA stalwarts, stood and applauded vociferously throughout.

House Republicans, who are set to take control of the chamber Jan. 3, largely and enthusiastically applauded Zelensky’s declarations that the democracies of the world must stand together against the “terrorist state” of Russia under President Vladimir Putin’s control.

But House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is waging an internal battle inside his own party to win the speaker’s gavel in a few weeks, was often slow to rise during standing ovations and returned to his seat earlier than most other lawmakers, often with his lips pursed and a serious look on his face – particularly when Zelensky thanked Congress for the billions of dollars in aide sent there.

The fight over spending for Ukraine will likely be a flashpoint in the new Congress as Republicans look to divert more funds to priorities like stemming the flow of undocumented immigrants across the southern border.

But Pelosi appeared ebullient through all of it. And at the end of Zelensky’s address, as he turned around and unfurled a Ukrainian flag to hand to Pelosi, the departing speaker leaned across the rostrum and they gave each other a peck on the cheek.

Thumbnail Credit: (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Nancy Pelosi Named to New Position

House Democrats have voted to give House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the honorary title of "Speaker Emerita," according to Axios' Andrew Solender. The decision was made in a vote on Tuesday by the House Democrats' steering committee. The decision does not need to be approved by the whole House as it is simply an honorary title given by the Democratic caucus.
The Independent

Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech

Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the second floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

In 1980, Pres. Carter announced he wouldn’t 'support the sending' of athletes to the Moscow Olympics

On January 20, 1980, President Jimmy Carter appeared on “Meet the Press” to make a historic announcement. Moderator Bill Monroe asked Carter if he supported sending a U.S. Olympic team to the summer games in Moscow. Carter replied, “No. Neither I nor the American people would support the sending of an American team to Moscow with Soviet invasion troops in Afghanistan.”Dec. 1, 2022.
The Independent

‘Has Trump lost his mind’: MAGA supporters blast ‘major’ trading cards announcement

Supporters of Donald Trump appear to be souring on the former president as his “major announcement” that he’s selling digital trading cards flops within parts of the MAGA movement. In a video announcement of the trading cards, Mr Trump said he was “hopefully your favourite president of all time – better than Lincoln, better than Washington”.“I’m doing my first official Donald J Trump NFT collection right here and right now. They’re called Trump digital trading cards,” Mr Trump said, adding that the cards would feature “really incredible artwork pertaining to my life and my career. It’s been very exciting....
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

Maxine Waters says a subpoena is "definitely on the table" for Sam Bankman-Fried if he does not testify before Congress.

In announcing his appointment, McCarthy called the Chinese Communist Party the "greatest geopolitical threat of our lifetime." "As a Member who served in uniform as a Marine Counterintelligence officer and has dedicated his time in Congress to understanding, educating, and defending America from the threat the CCP poses, Mike Gallagher is exceptionally qualified and is the right person to lead and advance this important agenda at this vital moment.”
The Independent

Capitol rioter slams Trump: ‘I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman’

A Capitol rioter and far-right social media troll who is facing prison over the January 6 insurrection is suddenly having regrets about supporting Donald Trump.After the former president revealed his digital trading card collection on Thursday, Tim Gionet, better known as his online persona Baked Alaska, wrote on Twitter: “I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman”.Mr Gionet became a high-profile Trump supporter during the 2016 presidential election and was banned from Twitter in 2017 after repeatedly posting anti-semitic and white nationalist content. He was reinstated to Twitter on 11 December under Elon Musk’s amnesty...
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
123K+
Followers
144K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy