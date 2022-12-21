OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Thursday and Friday, Oklahomans will be facing temperatures below zero, and you may want to make sure your home is prepared for the extreme cold. Experts told Fox 25 that one of the most important things that you need to do before the cold hits is cover your outdoor faucets and pipes to avoid them bursting.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO