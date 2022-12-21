Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Gains Transfer Defensive Back From Texas Tech
The Sooners add to their defensive backfield on Thursday through the transfer portal within the conference.
Texas AND Oklahoma Have Some of the Grinchiest Cities in America
Four days away from Christmas. I'm personally not a big Christmas fan. Nothing wrong with the lights or some of those classic Christmas movies. The music is what makes me hate this holiday. I can't stand hearing it outside of December. I maybe coming off as a Grinch as I type this, but it looks like I am in a state filled with Grinches.
KOCO
Dangerous wind chills are expected to remain in Oklahoma following arctic blast
The arctic front hit Oklahoma and the OKC metro, bringing dangerously cold wind chills along with snow and ice to the Sooner State. Below was a live blog of the winter weather conditions. Our coverage has ended. Scr0ll down to see some of the coverage. Open the video player above...
University of Oklahoma bans TikTok after Gov. Stitt's executive order cites 'national security concerns'
After Republican Governor Kevin Stitt penned an executive order banning TikTok on official government devices, the University of Oklahoma announced its own schoolwide ban.
ocolly.com
Oklahoma State University student found dead in dorm room
An OSU student died in his dorm room last weekend. University officials said Noah Morris, 20, was discovered dead in his Village C room. Morris was an English and creative writing major from Warr Acres, according to a university statement. The cause of the death is unknown but the university...
Oklahomans out combined $500,000 in SNAP benefit scam
The state’s Department of Human Services says since Dec. 8, hundreds of Oklahomans have been impacted by a card skimming scam that's targeting low income families who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
OKC restaurants open, ready to serve on Christmas Day 2022
Brett Fieldcamp gives a rundown of the most notable Oklahoma City restaurants open on Christmas Day, 2022 for a wide range of budgets. The post <strong>OKC restaurants open, ready to serve on Christmas Day 2022</strong> appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Celebration Of Life To Be Held For OSU Student Found Dead In Dorm
A celebration of life will be held Thursday for an Oklahoma State University student that was found dead in a dorm room over the weekend. Noah Morris' mother posted to Facebook saying she assumed he died from Addison's Disease. At this time, the medical examiner’s office has not released a...
YAHOO!
After OKC art museum's first-ever theft, the $70K stolen artwork is back on display
A $70,000 component of a recently acquired work of glass art is back on exhibit after being stolen from the Oklahoma City Museum of Art in October, and a suspect with a connection to the museum has been charged. "Once we realized it was gone, we went through our security...
Cleveland County family left with no heat ahead of frigid weather
Imagine having to endure this week's brutal temperatures with no heat in your home. Well, for one Cleveland County woman it's not make believe.
okcfox.com
How to protect your home from below freezing temperatures
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Thursday and Friday, Oklahomans will be facing temperatures below zero, and you may want to make sure your home is prepared for the extreme cold. Experts told Fox 25 that one of the most important things that you need to do before the cold hits is cover your outdoor faucets and pipes to avoid them bursting.
news9.com
Wind Rips Off Side Of NW OKC Hotel
Some debris fell off of the Embassy Suites Thursday in northwest Oklahoma City due to high winds. Officials said North Independence Avenue was closed between Northwest 59th Street and the Northwest Expressway while crews cleared the scene.
Outreach teams work to get Oklahomans experiencing homelessness into shelters during cold snap
As temperatures begin to plummet to life-threatening numbers, many nonprofits and volunteers are working hard to help bring the Oklahoma City metro's houseless population in from the cold.
Utility companies release policy on connection shut offs during extreme cold temperatures
Inside a tiny home in Yukon, Donna Yarbrough and her team at non-profit Compassionate Hands have been overwhelmed by Oklahomans asking for help to pay their utility bills.
KOCO
Troopers respond to three deadly crashes after winter weather hits Oklahoma
LUTHER, Okla. — Troopers responded to three deadly crashes Thursday after winter weather hit Oklahoma earlier in the day. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said they responded to deadly crashes in Paden, near Luther and near Gage. Authorities said three vehicles were involved in a crash in Paden, during which...
Oklahoma City man charged in deadly Newcastle DUI hit-and-run
An Oklahoma City man has been charged for causing a deadly hit-and-run in Indian County on December 30, 2021.
news9.com
City Ordinance Requires Pet Owners To Take Extra Precautions Amid Winter Weather Conditions
These brutal temperatures are not only dangerous for people but for animals and wildlife also. Several calls into the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare are prompting them to take extra steps to keep animals safe. “Our previous ordinance, all it required is that they have a doghouse, and so as long...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol releases footage of 68-year-old’s drunk driving arrest
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released video of what led up to a drunk-driving arrest of a 68-year-old great-grandmother.
Police: 19-year-old arrested following deadly Norman shooting
Authorities say they have arrested one person in connection with a deadly shooting in Norman.
Oklahoma County Detention Center marks 16th inmate death of 2022 after 39-year-old detainee found unresponsive
The Oklahoma County Detention Center has now recorded 16 deaths at the jail in 2022 after a detainee on the medical floor was found unresponsive Wednesday evening.
