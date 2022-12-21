ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

LoneStar 92

Texas AND Oklahoma Have Some of the Grinchiest Cities in America

Four days away from Christmas. I'm personally not a big Christmas fan. Nothing wrong with the lights or some of those classic Christmas movies. The music is what makes me hate this holiday. I can't stand hearing it outside of December. I maybe coming off as a Grinch as I type this, but it looks like I am in a state filled with Grinches.
TEXAS STATE
ocolly.com

Oklahoma State University student found dead in dorm room

An OSU student died in his dorm room last weekend. University officials said Noah Morris, 20, was discovered dead in his Village C room. Morris was an English and creative writing major from Warr Acres, according to a university statement. The cause of the death is unknown but the university...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

How to protect your home from below freezing temperatures

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Thursday and Friday, Oklahomans will be facing temperatures below zero, and you may want to make sure your home is prepared for the extreme cold. Experts told Fox 25 that one of the most important things that you need to do before the cold hits is cover your outdoor faucets and pipes to avoid them bursting.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Wind Rips Off Side Of NW OKC Hotel

Some debris fell off of the Embassy Suites Thursday in northwest Oklahoma City due to high winds. Officials said North Independence Avenue was closed between Northwest 59th Street and the Northwest Expressway while crews cleared the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Troopers respond to three deadly crashes after winter weather hits Oklahoma

LUTHER, Okla. — Troopers responded to three deadly crashes Thursday after winter weather hit Oklahoma earlier in the day. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said they responded to deadly crashes in Paden, near Luther and near Gage. Authorities said three vehicles were involved in a crash in Paden, during which...
PADEN, OK

