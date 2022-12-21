ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

LoneStar 92

Texas AND Oklahoma Have Some of the Grinchiest Cities in America

Four days away from Christmas. I'm personally not a big Christmas fan. Nothing wrong with the lights or some of those classic Christmas movies. The music is what makes me hate this holiday. I can't stand hearing it outside of December. I maybe coming off as a Grinch as I type this, but it looks like I am in a state filled with Grinches.
TEXAS STATE
KFOR

Family trio spends holidays with UPS

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Long hours, heavy loads, hard work. The UPS logistics company gets three Guesses for the holidays at their very busy local hub. Richie Guess started working here right out of high school in 1983. “Yeah, My dad always told me to get a good job...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Old takes exposed, the Lincoln Riley edition

Former Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley made some interesting comments a few months before the season about how his rosters at Oklahoma were “not the same” as the other participants when his Sooner squads made it to the College Football Playoff. That’s despite the 2017 Oklahoma roster being...
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

Sooners 2022-2023 Transfer Portal Tracker

The 2022 regular season is behind us, leaving the Oklahoma Sooners eagerly awaiting their bowl destination with one last chance to close a disappointing season in Norman above .500. While the Sooners wait to find out their bowl location and matchup, they’ll be working to secure their 2023 recruiting class...
NORMAN, OK
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Every committed prospect has signed for the ’23 class

Oklahoma football had a ho-hum day from their already public commitments; every Oklahoma pledge signed today. Welcome news for Oklahoma in the face of chaos everywhere across the country. We saw flips all over the country, and of course, this bled into affecting Oklahoma with Peyton Bowen’s commitment (for now at least) heading to the Ducks. Akana chose Texas over the Sooners, though he was an uncommitted prospect. Still, the Sooners came in with 24 committed prospects, and all of them signed on the dotted line and are now Oklahoma Sooners.
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

Norman woman pays it forward for children during the holidays

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – There is excitement in the air at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County where Heather Shockley is among those getting gifts together for the kids. Besides her work at the club, Heather also heads up a private effort in Norman to get gifts to the less fortunate leading to her nomination for Pay it Forward.
NORMAN, OK
okctalk.com

The Mule relocates in The Plaza

After 10 years in its original location, The Mule has moved to a larger spot just down the road (1800 NW 16th) with a bigger patio as well. The Mule was one of the anchors that helped turn the Plaza District into a thriving enclave. The proprietors, Hungry Town Concepts,...
EDMOND, OK
news9.com

Wind Rips Off Side Of NW OKC Hotel

Some debris fell off of the Embassy Suites Thursday in northwest Oklahoma City due to high winds. Officials said North Independence Avenue was closed between Northwest 59th Street and the Northwest Expressway while crews cleared the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

