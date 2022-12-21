Read full article on original website
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City's First Nursing Home on the Register of Historic PlacesJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communitiesLimitless Production Group LLCOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Christmas fun facts from Oklahoma history
The Oklahoma Historical Society has shared some holiday fun facts pulled from Oklahoma's history.
Texas AND Oklahoma Have Some of the Grinchiest Cities in America
Four days away from Christmas. I'm personally not a big Christmas fan. Nothing wrong with the lights or some of those classic Christmas movies. The music is what makes me hate this holiday. I can't stand hearing it outside of December. I maybe coming off as a Grinch as I type this, but it looks like I am in a state filled with Grinches.
KOCO
Enid coffee shop provides refuge to those without homes during winter weather
ENID, Okla. — A coffee shop in downtown Enid provided refuge Thursday for those without homes in the city. Five80 Coffeehouse has given those experiencing homelessness a warm place to stay and connect for 15 years. Manager Ricky Chance said he was happy to be open and helping the community.
Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe now open in Oklahoma City
Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe continues its growth to with its newest addition in Oklahoma City.
KFOR
Family trio spends holidays with UPS
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Long hours, heavy loads, hard work. The UPS logistics company gets three Guesses for the holidays at their very busy local hub. Richie Guess started working here right out of high school in 1983. “Yeah, My dad always told me to get a good job...
Oklahoma football: Old takes exposed, the Lincoln Riley edition
Former Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley made some interesting comments a few months before the season about how his rosters at Oklahoma were “not the same” as the other participants when his Sooner squads made it to the College Football Playoff. That’s despite the 2017 Oklahoma roster being...
blackchronicle.com
Sooners 2022-2023 Transfer Portal Tracker
The 2022 regular season is behind us, leaving the Oklahoma Sooners eagerly awaiting their bowl destination with one last chance to close a disappointing season in Norman above .500. While the Sooners wait to find out their bowl location and matchup, they’ll be working to secure their 2023 recruiting class...
Man charged in first-ever art heist at OKC museum
A man is now facing a grand larceny charge after committing what’s believed to be the first-ever art heist from the Oklahoma City Museum of Art.
Oklahoma Adds Local Preferred Walk-On Wide Receiver
The Sooners made an addition to their 2023 crop of players with a local wide receiver.
Family mourning sudden death of OSU student
A metro family is mourning the unexpected death of a college student.
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Every committed prospect has signed for the ’23 class
Oklahoma football had a ho-hum day from their already public commitments; every Oklahoma pledge signed today. Welcome news for Oklahoma in the face of chaos everywhere across the country. We saw flips all over the country, and of course, this bled into affecting Oklahoma with Peyton Bowen’s commitment (for now at least) heading to the Ducks. Akana chose Texas over the Sooners, though he was an uncommitted prospect. Still, the Sooners came in with 24 committed prospects, and all of them signed on the dotted line and are now Oklahoma Sooners.
‘It’s ridiculous’: Choctaw engine repair shop keeps customer’s car for nearly two years
For almost two years, X Power Racing Engines has been rebuilding an engine for a Newalla customer, but that customer says they've been left in the dark for the last several weeks and are now unsure if they'll ever get their car back.
This City in Oklahoma is in the Top 10 Grinchiest Cities in the U.S.
A study was conducted by FinanceBuzz.com to find the grinchiest cities in the U.S. that are in need of some serious Christmas spirit. As it turns out there's a city in Oklahoma that made the list and ranked in the top 10. The study used several different factors when judging...
Norman Christmas Day Dinner org asks for money, supplies
As Oklahoma prepares for a cold holiday season, the Margarian family gears up for their free 36th annual Norman Christmas Day Dinner. The post Norman Christmas Day Dinner org asks for money, supplies appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KFOR
Norman woman pays it forward for children during the holidays
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – There is excitement in the air at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County where Heather Shockley is among those getting gifts together for the kids. Besides her work at the club, Heather also heads up a private effort in Norman to get gifts to the less fortunate leading to her nomination for Pay it Forward.
Cleveland County family left with no heat ahead of frigid weather
Imagine having to endure this week's brutal temperatures with no heat in your home. Well, for one Cleveland County woman it's not make believe.
12 goats found living inside horrifying conditions in OK mobile home
A dozen goats were found living inside a horrific smelling mobile home Sunday afternoon.
okctalk.com
The Mule relocates in The Plaza
After 10 years in its original location, The Mule has moved to a larger spot just down the road (1800 NW 16th) with a bigger patio as well. The Mule was one of the anchors that helped turn the Plaza District into a thriving enclave. The proprietors, Hungry Town Concepts,...
news9.com
Wind Rips Off Side Of NW OKC Hotel
Some debris fell off of the Embassy Suites Thursday in northwest Oklahoma City due to high winds. Officials said North Independence Avenue was closed between Northwest 59th Street and the Northwest Expressway while crews cleared the scene.
Dillion Gabriel, Oklahoma players comment on FSU leading up to Cheez-It Bowl
The Sooners aren't taking the Seminoles lightly leading up to next week.
