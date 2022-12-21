Read full article on original website
Sheet Pan Spicy Peanut Tempeh and Sesame Vegetables
Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/sheet-pan-spicy-peanut-tempeh-and-sesame-vegetables. This 10-ingredient vegan sheet pan dinner makes five servings full of protein and an irresistible spicy peanut flavor that satisfies hunger!. Cook once, eat all week! It sounds pretty easy. Well, I promise it is really as easy as it sounds! But, the only easy part...
Unicorn Holiday Bark
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Delicious Holiday Foods: Unicorn Holiday Bark! Everyone remembers a childhood of mythical creatures, especially the unicorn which resembled a horse with a pointed horn spiraling out of its forehead. Some believed it had magical powers in addition to being a symbol of purity and grace. Only a virgin had the power to tame the unicorn, according to art from the Middle Ages now hanging on museum walls. Today the thought of unicorns make us happy. Perhaps they represent childhood dreams, or wishes, filled with hope for a future. It should be no surprise that pink swirls of white chocolate and candy glitter in sparkly hues appear in food to further those good feelings. Think of Unicorn Holiday Bark for your next festive occasion. Kid-friendly, husband-approved.
Frozen Whipped Cream
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Delicious Holiday Foods: Frozen Whipped Cream! Now here’s an indulgence anyone can afford. Frozen whipped cream. Simply spread the prepared mixture into a loaf pan, freeze overnight, and cut into chunks. Store in ready-to-use ziplock freezer bags. Then let the fun begin. Replace the creamer in your morning cuppa joe with a block or two, swirl, and watch the magic happen. You can also substitute those stale hardened marshmallows with whipped cream cubes in your favorite hot cocoa beverage. What about fruit smoothies? Throw a few chunks of frozen whipped cream into the blender with fresh fruit for a satisfying snack. Mmmm. Whipped cream isn’t just for dessert any more.
