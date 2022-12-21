Read full article on original website
Flying Magazine
Lilium Says eVTOL on Track for Certification
Lilium N.V. (Nasdaq: LILM), the Munich, Germany-based eVTOL developer, said it spent a total of about $72.2 million during the third quarter compared with $69.5 million during the previous quarter. The company said the increase reflects a “ramp-up in one-time supplier payments” and that its results are in line with its budget of $261.6 million for the year.
takeitcool.com
Gasoline Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “Gasoline Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Gasoline. Report Features Details. Product Name Gasoline. Process Included Gasoline Production From Fractional Distillation. Segments Covered. Manufacturing Process: Process...
Print Magazine
Technology Meets Natural Food with Karen Frame of Makeena
PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Here’s the latest episode of Evolve CPG, a podcast about innovative leaders who are evolving the Consumer Packaged Goods industry by building better products and better brands to imagine a better world.
csengineermag.com
The Team and Infrastructure Behind H.W. Metals: A Force To Be Reckoned With
Josh Suter is the president and one of the owners of H.W. Metals. It was founded in 1979 by his father (Jack Suter) and business partner (Howard Wolfe). Since January 2022, they both officially retired. As a result, Josh and his father’s business partner’s son, Brian Wolfe, assumed the duties of running the company.
constructiontechnology.media
‘Next phase’ of excavator launches from Deere
John Deere has launched its latest P-Tier and G-Tier excavator models to its portfolio of mid-size machines, as well as a new model – the 200 G-Tier. Deere says that, as part of its Performance Tiering Strategy, it has added the 135, 210, 245, 250, 300 and 345 models to its lineup of P-Tier excavators.
Digital-first Car Dealers Are Making the Most Money, Study Shows
Digital transformation is the secret to success for high-profit car dealers
food-safety.com
Key Technology Introduces New Air Cleaner
Key Technology has introduced its new #16 Air Cleaner system for food processing facilities. The system uses positive air flow, which moves through a product as it falls above a diagonal screen, to push light debris up and into a collection hood. Removing extraneous vegetable matter (EVM), dirt, and other...
6 Incredible Benefits of HR Analytics For Startups To Reap
There is no hidden fact that technological advancements are happening all over the world. These advancements come along with various benefits due to which every field has enhanced its scope. The same is the case with the corporate world. One such technological advancement has been presented in the form of HR analytics. These data analytics have transformed how business operations are carried out.
TechCrunch
Solana founders see now as a time to bridge the blockchain and the physical world
“It’s just a time of immense fear, but there’s immense opportunity,” Raj Gokal, co-founder of Solana, said to TechCrunch. “There’s a lot of signal and a lot of noise.”. Developers in the space who weathered the last crypto market cycle see Solana’s ability to handle...
globalspec.com
Video: Seco Tool reconditioning service grows by over 30%
As one of the fastest growing end mill and drill areas in the Seco Tools portfolio, the company’s solid-round tool reconditioning service experienced an increase in use by over 30% in 2022. In addition to significant cost savings for customers, a Seco reconditioned tool regains 85% to 95% of...
Aviation International News
DC Aviation Opening Nice FBO with G-OPS
Next month, DC Aviation and G-OPS will open an FBO at France’s Nice Côte d'Azur Airport. The FBO will join DC Aviation’s other facilities in Dubai, Malta, Munich, and Moscow. The Germany-headquartered company also operates a fleet of 32 business aircraft and provides aircraft charter, management, maintenance, and handling services.
3printr.com
VulcanForms has developed digital manufacturing systems for the mass production of complex metal parts
VulcanForms was founded in 2015 by Martin C. Feldmann and MIT professor John Hart. The goal was to commercialise the “world’s first” industrially scalable solution for additive manufacturing of metals with lasers. Earlier this year, the start-up received $355 million in funding. Now the team could announce the construction of its first digital manufacturing facility in Devens and Newburyport, Massachusetts.
hbsdealer.com
Urban Machine uses AI to turn waste into lumber
Urban Machine, a robotics company that reclaims lumber from construction and demolition projects, has closed a $5.6 Million seed round. The company reclaims lumber that is considered waste and destined for landfill into high-volume, locally sourced premium lumber products. Urban Machine’s robot uses artificial intelligence (AI) software to remove nails and wood contaminants so the lumber can be reused by the construction industry.
Woonsocket Call
InvestorNewsBreaks – CubCrafters Inc.’s Fleet Modernization Contract with USDA Featured in Recent Articles
CubCrafters, the leading designer and manufacturer of light-sport, experimental and Part 23 certified backcountry aircraft, was featured in recent articles published by FLYING Magazine and General Aviation News. The publications discuss selection of CubCrafters flagship certified CC19 XCub by the United States Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) Wildlife Services for a new government aircraft fleet modernization contract. “The XCub will be used in place of the USDA’s fleet of 30-plus-year-old legacy Piper PA-18 Super Cubs that are currently in service. The USDA utilizes turbine-powered helicopters and single-engine airplanes in multiple operations, such as the aerial application of herbicides, fertilizer and insecticides, surveying crops and wildlife, feeding fish, the application of seed in remote areas, and for support of wildland fire-fighting services. Airplanes are usually significantly less expensive to operate than helicopters, said Brad Damm, CubCrafters’ vice president of sales and marketing, noting the operational cost of one of their Cubs is about $250 per hour while a turbine-powered helicopter runs approximately $2,500 per hour,” the FLYING article reads. The piece further quotes Damm discussing deliverables under the contract. “The first two aircraft [for the USDA] are in production now and scheduled for delivery in August and September of 2023,” Damm said. “Under the contract, they have fixed price options to purchase additional aircraft in both 2024 and 2025. Our goal here at CubCrafters is to provide them with such a good platform (an aircraft that is more capable, more cost effective, and safer), that they ultimately replace their entire current fleet of around 40 legacy aircraft with the XCub.”
This Tech Is Transforming Real Estate and is Creating a Major Market Opportunity
Smart home technology is disrupting real estate, presenting a significant market opportunity for designers, builders, entrepreneurs and investors.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Magnetic MRO partnered with Falko to provide Long Term Storage of five ATR
Magnetic MRO works with the in-storage aircraft on a weekly basis by conducting periodic checks as per the manufacturer’s instructions, in accordance with the client’s schedule and maintenance manuals. Magnetic MRO and Falko have announced that the Five ATR72 aircraft in long-term storage that have been parked for...
ZDNet
AI art generator DreamUp illustrates the collision between artistic consent and AI datasets
Behind AI art is data -- countless images used to train an AI art generator. When a user types in a prompt, the generator takes apart those pre-existing images to produce a new combination of colors and shapes, a debatably new piece of art. Featured. AI art generators draw information...
ctemag.com
Portable smart drill
A device designed to travel brings electromagnetic and CNC technology to holemaking applications away from the machine shop. Developed by Cleveland-based Zagar Inc., the Z-Mag portable CNC drill and tap machine, or DTM, can be taken to remote sites to assist with shipbuilding, bridge construction and other jobs for structures that are installed permanently or too large to move.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Farm Progress America, December 6, 2022
Max Armstrong reports on denial of a request to get an exemption from the 11-hour driving rule and 14-hour driving window. The truckers who haul livestock, insects and aquatic life requested the exemption in 2018 asking for flexibility to consider the live nature of the cargo they haul. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration claimed that the truckers did not provide adequate evidence they needed the flexibility. Max offers industry insight on the issue.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Why Living in the Digital Era is Exciting From the Business Perspective
The digital era has made doing business more exciting than ever. With technology continuing to evolve, opportunities for entrepreneurs have exploded. Customers can access information about products and services instantly, giving businesses the chance to stand out from others. Companies can find employees from all corners of the globe, and their new hires can work from home without having to spend a fortune to relocate.
