Read full article on original website
Related
Very cold temperatures into next week
CLANTON, Ala. – Christmas Eve (Saturday morning) will see low temperatures in the single digits near and north of I-20 north to teens along the coast. Saturday afternoon will see high temperatures from the lower 20s north to middle 30s at the coast. It will remain very cold into early next week with low temperatures Christmas Day ranging from 11-19 degrees statewide. High temperatures will range from the upper 20s north to lower 40s near the coast. Many areas of north Alabama will remain below freezing through the afternoon of the 26th, but even then only for a few hours with readings in the middle to upper 30s. Low temperatures on Tuesday (27th ) will again drop below freezing for all of the state except near the coast. Temperatures will finally begin to warm on Tuesday afternoon with highs from the 40s north to middle 50s south. Wind chill readings through Saturday morning will range from -10 to -20 degrees in the northern sections of the state and 0 to -5 degrees in both the central and southern sections.
apr.org
Thousands of Alabamians wake up to power outages during brutal cold weather
The winter storm named “Elliott” knocked out power early today for almost fifteen thousand Alabamians. The website Poweroutages.us says Cleburne, Butler, Conecuh Counties are hardest hit with about ten percent of homes reporting no electricity. Lesser outages are being reported in Bibb, Clay, Wilcox, Lowndes, Tallapoosa, Cullman and Clarke Counties. The National Weather Service warned the heavy winds associated with Elliott could mean power outages, and that residents should alternate means of heating their homes. The high temperature over most of Alabama is expected to be in the twenties, with no readings above freezing until maybe Sunday.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: The Deep South is in the deep freeze
BIG TIME COLD: Temperatures across North Alabama are in the 4-14 degree range early this morning, with wind chills as low as -15F. Mobile is now below freezing, and in Dothan temperatures are falling fast. Lingering snow flurries will end soon, and today will be mostly sunny and windy with temperatures remaining well below freezing over the northern 3/4 of the state. Communities north of Birmingham won’t get out of the teens, and the wind chill index will remain below zero through much of the day.
birminghamtimes.com
How Long Will Bitter-Cold Temps Continue to Freeze Birmingham (AL)?
Temperatures across north Alabama were between 4- and 14-degrees Friday morning as the Arctic Front arrived, with wind chills as low as minus 15 degrees. Friday was mostly sunny and windy with temperatures remaining well below freezing over the northern two-thirds of the state. Communities north of Birmingham didn’t get out of the teens, and the wind chill index remained below zero through much of the day.
Arctic air in Alabama: Videos, photos show snow, extreme cold
As temperatures dropped across Alabama Thursday night, so did snow flurries in some parts of the state. It’s expected to bitterly cold across much of the state this holiday weekend. For all you need to know about the holiday weekend weather, follow us here. Below is a collection of...
wvtm13.com
Impact Weather: dangerously cold through Christmas Day
Impact Day: The coldest air in years keeps Alabama in the deep freeze through Christmas Day with dangerous wind chills and pipe-freezing cold temperatures. Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT WEATHER FOR CHRISTMAS. It gets frigid again overnight, and most of North and Central Alabama remain below freezing...
WHNT-TV
Staying Warm the Smart Way
If you are using any additional heat sources during this cold weather, remember to be safe and smart. If you are using any additional heat sources during this cold weather, remember to be safe and smart. Ben Smith Pictures. Man Arrested in Connection to Shooting. Man Arrested in Connection to...
Rain, Freezing Temperatures Expected Thursday Night Could Pose Road Hazards for Travelers
As the arctic front is expected to make its way to Alabama Thursday evening, the impact of rain could make roads hazardous for drivers looking to travel. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said the arctic rush has reached Milwaukee, St. Louis and Dallas as the front continues heading towards Alabama.
wbrc.com
People experiencing car trouble during the frigid temperatures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - These frigid temperatures are causing issues with some vehicles. Just like we aren’t used to cold like this, most of our cars aren’t either. “Vehicles do not like extreme temperatures -- hot or cold,” said Clay Ingram, public relations for AAA Alabama. It’s...
Here’s when freezing weather will arrive where you live; latest forecast
A blast of frigid air will make Alabama feel more like the Arctic in the coming days. And we can expect to see the big changeover starting Thursday afternoon. Alabama’s Emergency Management Agency meteorologist Jim Stefkovich said drizzle started across portions of the state Thursday morning. That will be followed by light rain that will move into Alabama this afternoon or early evening and end by 3 p.m. Rain will mix with sleet then turn into snow showers after 7 p.m. Thursday in north Alabama in the area north of a Hamilton/Cullman/Gadsden line.
wvtm13.com
Spire asks customers to take steps to lower energy use during frigid cold weather
The frigid weather conditions have prompted Spire Energy to ask customers to conserve energy. According to a news release, Spire says the extreme low temperatures could impact natural gas supply pressure to parts of their system. The areas of concern are communities in Chilton, northern Bibb, Shelby and western Jefferson...
apr.org
TVA asks Alabama customers to reduce power usage during winter storm
The Tennessee Valley Authority sent out a Tweet for its customers during the longest frigid cold snap to hit Alabama since 1989. The nation’s largest public utility asked businesses and the public in a tweet to reduce usage as much as possible without sacrificing safety. The Tennessee Valley Authority provides electricity to ten million people in Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia, also warned that there may be brief, intermittent power outages.
WAFF
Preparing your cars for freezing temperatures during the arctic blast
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Preparing your cars for freezing temperatures should be high on your to-do list ahead of the arctic blast. The low temperatures could do significant damage to your car. There are a few ways to keep your car safe in freezing weather. First, stock up on a...
Brief Wintry Mix Possible for Portions of Alabama
Townsquare Media has been closely monitoring an arctic airmass that will arrive in Alabama soon. Our main concern is the brutal temperatures associated with this weather system. This arctic blast is still scheduled to arrive Thursday night and we could experience a multi-day period of extremely cold conditions. This means...
utv44.com
Power companies preparing for possible outages ahead of weekend weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — As temperatures drop, power companies in our area are getting ready for a significant increase in energy usage. People can expect their power bills to be much higher. Of course, there's ways to keep that bill as low as possible. Companies like Alabama Power and Baldwin EMC have been preparing for this cold snap for several days.
Over 3,000 Alabamians impacted by power outages amid extreme cold weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As extreme cold weather makes its way across central Alabama, thousands of people are suffering from power outages. According to Alabama Power, there are currently 270 active power outages with 3,762 customers being impacted. Of those, approximately 599 of those customers are in Jefferson County. There is no word yet on […]
West Alabama County-by-County Christmas Weekend Temperature Guide
Many Alabamians are bundled up this holiday weekend as we are experiencing brutal temperatures. Here is the outlook on the highs and lows for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Also, make sure you are aware of the wind chill values. West Alabama County-by-County Temperature. Bibb. Saturday: High of 30 –...
WAAY-TV
North Alabama medical experts warn of health risks posed by freezing temperatures
With freezing temperatures expected across North Alabama, medical experts warn those who don't take necessary precautions could face serious health risks. According to the National Weather Service, when temperatures hit single digits, exposed skin can get frostbite in just 30 minutes. Once it's that cold, many people don't even know they have frostbite.
wvtm13.com
Impact Weather: extreme cold and some snowflakes headed for Alabama
Quiet, cool weather through Wednesday night but a very strong cold front hits Alabama by Thursday night. Extreme cold and some snowflakes come with it. Check the video forecast for the latest. INCOMING SIBERIAN PLUNGE. Fifty-degree days in Alabama do not usually equal ‘warmth,’ but the incoming surge of bitterly...
WAAY-TV
More than 1,500 North Alabamians still without power as extreme cold leads to record power demand
The weather outside may be frightful, but for the hundreds of North Alabamians still without power, the lack of electricity and heat inside isn't much better. Power outages left thousands across the region in the cold and dark Thursday night and Friday morning. Utility crews have been out and about, working hard to restore power to those affected, but Friday afternoon saw many still dealing with outages as the sun started to set and temperatures began to drop back into the single digits.
Comments / 0