CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Donovan Mitchell’s two worst games since joining the Cavaliers have come against Eastern Conference nemesis Toronto. “When you foul the whole game -- and they’re really good at it -- they can foul the whole game and the refs aren’t going to call it on each possession,” Mitchell said following Cleveland’s 118-107 loss to Toronto. “Gotta give them credit. But we knew what we were coming into, and we just didn’t answer the bell. They’re physical. They kicked our a--.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO