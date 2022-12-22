Read full article on original website
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes joins three NFL legends by reaching two big statistical marks
The Chiefs quarterback continues to etch his place in NFL history.
NFL Enters Dangerous Territory With Alex Highsmith Pro Bowl Snub
The Pittsburgh Steelers have the clearest argument of all Pro Bowl snubs.
NFL: New Orleans Saints-Press Conference
Jan 25, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton speaks during a press conference at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Steelers honor Franco Harris by rallying past Raiders 13-10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 46 seconds remaining, and the Pittsburgh Steelers capped three days of tributes to the late Franco Harris with a 13-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night. On the same night the Steelers...
NFL suspends Jets receivers coach Miles Austin for violating league's gambling policy
New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended for violating the league's gambling policy. He is appealing the suspension.
XFL Football: Former Ohio State star Rod Smith brings NFL-level talent to Las Vegas
Spring football is only fun to watch if there is elite talent playing. Lack of talent has been a massive problem for spring leagues in the past, which is a big reason many have failed.
saturdaytradition.com
Bill O'Brien, Alabama OC and former Penn State HC, reportedly eyeing NFL return
Bill O’Brien has been the OC and QBs coach for Nick Saban’s Alabama program each of the past two seasons. Now, O’Brien could be looking at a return to the NFL following the conclusion of the 2022 season. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, O’Brien is a...
NFL TV Coverage Map Week 16
Here's each region across the United States and what channel they will be getting for the NFL's pivotal Week 16. The NFL is back for a Christmas-filled weekend of football fun, and there's some pretty big matchups set to take place over the holiday weekend. After Thursday night's Jets-Jaguars meeting...
Suns update: Devin Booker (groin) listed questionable for Christmas game at Denver
DENVER – Devin Booker is listed as questionable for Sunday’s Christmas game at West-leader Denver as he’s missed Phoenix’s last three games with groin soreness. Booker has been working his way back and is on course to play Sunday. ...
Ronnie Hillman, Former NFL Player and Super Bowl Winner, Dead at 31 After Cancer Battle
The sports world has lost one of its stars. Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman died on Dec. 21 following a battle with cancer, his family has confirmed. He was 31 years old. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother &...
PointsBet Sportsbook ends partnership with Drew Brees after his appointment to Purdue's coaching staff
PointsBet Sportsbook has ended its relationship with Drew Brees, the company said in a statement Thursday. The decision comes exactly a week after Brees was named an assistant football coach at his alma mater Purdue. PointsBet said the decision will allow the company to uphold its commitment to priorities involving responsible gaming and the integrity of legal sports betting.
