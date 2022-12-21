Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
Walton County School District is hiring in food services, nurse substitute, more…
The Walton County School District has many open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Dec. 23, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County police seek help identifying two shooters who left male injured
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two people who allegedly shot a man on Dec. 13 in the metro Atlanta area. According to police, two individuals approached and shot a victim who was entering his vehicle near...
fox5atlanta.com
Complex phone scam uncovered at Fayette County Walmart stores
ATLANTA - Investigators in Peachtree City and Fayette County say they’ve uncovered a phone scam using stolen identities at numerous Walmart stores. Investigators say this scam involved a number of people, but they believe they have arrested the ringleader and two Walmart employees who was at the heart of it.
claytoncountyga.gov
UPDATE: Volunteer Coordinator Contact – News Release: Temporary Warming Station Available
(Clayton County)- The Clayton County Board of Commissioners, in partnership with Clayton County Public Schools, opens a warming station for those in need due to anticipated inclement weather and freezing temperatures. Doors will open at the temporary warming station located at Sequoyah Middle School, 95 Valley Hill Rd., Riverdale, GA 30274 on Friday, December 23, 2022, at noon. The temporary warming station will remain open until Monday, December 26, 2022, at noon.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Comcast Keeps Raising Prices, but Customers Have Another Choice
Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Free Report prices move in only one direction. Every year, more or less, they always go up. Clayton County Animal Shelter adoptable pets - Week of December 21. Photos of pets available for adoption in Clayton County for the week of December 14. Each animal in...
Ring in the holidays with a free wedding at Fulton County courthouse
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County judge is bringing in some holiday cheer with a free wedding. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Fulton County Chief Magistrate Judge Cassandra Kirk and the Fulton County Magistrate Court are offering the court’s first annual December holiday wedding service; and it’s free!
atlantanewsfirst.com
Preventing pipe bursts in frigid weather, experts offer advice
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Homeowner James Kennerly can’t help but worry as the deepest freeze metro Atlanta has had in 9 years is headed our way. “My main concern is the exterior pipes because we’re leaving town today trying to beat the weather tomorrow,” he said.
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County man wanted in rideshare app insurance fraud
MARIETTA, Ga. - The Office Of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner is searching for a Cobb County man wanted in connection to a case of insurance fraud involving the popular rideshare service "Lyft". Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced on Wednesday that 26-year-old Daronte Powell of Marietta...
APD: Woman carjacked in parking lot of metro Atlanta Publix
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after they say a woman was carjacked at a popular Atlanta Publix. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers were called a little after 9 a.m. on Thursday to the Publix at 1001 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE in reference to a carjacking.
Clayton County needs permanent location for warming station, activist says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — As temperatures are expected to hit the teens or single digits overnight, Clayton County officials are teaming up with the Clayton County School District to make a middle school available as a warming station. A community activist in Clayton County says he’d like to see...
WJCL
Have you seen this man? Deputies searching for Georgia inmate who left work release assignment
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work release work detail on Thursday. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, left his assignment at the Hall County Animal Shelter around 3:10 p.m. Thursday. His last known whereabouts was near the Hardee's on Buford Highway in Gwinnett County.
‘We are ready’: Local clinic seeing increase in patients after closing of Atlanta Medical Center
ATLANTA — With the sudden closing of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center last month, many people were without a place to get medical care. But a charity clinic not far away offered a refuge for basic health care needs. Channel 2′s Tom Regan spoke with the clinic about how they’re...
claytoncountyga.gov
Notice: All Clayton County Administrative Offices will be Closed in Observance of the Christmas Holiday
In observance of the Christmas Holiday, all Clayton County Administrative Offices will be closed Friday, December 23, 2022, and Monday, December 26, 2022.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County mother and entrepreneur acknowledged for efforts to empower women
CONYERS —A sisterhood that is genuine, safe and judgement free. These were the foundations that Conyers resident Khari Mightly hoped to achieve as she launched her first gift-giving ceremony aimed at empowering women throughout Rockdale County.
Man with dementia missing in DeKalb County, police asking for help
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — An older and new Georgia resident who is diagnosed with dementia has gone missing, according to authorities in DeKalb County. Reuben Hurley, 73, was last seen leaving his Stone Mountain home at Beresford Circle early on November 24. DeKalb County Police Department said that Hurley is new to the state and does not know the area well.
atlantanewsfirst.com
City leaders encourage homeless to seek shelter indoors during cold snap
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a difficult road ahead for those living on the streets of Atlanta. Frigid temperatures are in the forecast this holiday weekend and surviving the bone-chilling conditions won’t be easy. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the city will open warming stations at...
Photos released of new person of interest in deadly 17th Street bridge shootout
ATLANTA — Atlanta police is asking the public to help identify a new person of interest connected to the deadly shooting that killed a 12-year-old and 15-year-old near Atlantic Station. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said on Nov. 26, a large group of...
fox5atlanta.com
Thieves steal entire ATM from Atlanta food mart, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for suspects who stole an entire ATM from a local business early Tuesday morning. APD officials say at around 4:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business alarm at the EZ Shop Food Mart, which is located on the 2000 block of Sylvan Road.
41nbc.com
Woman charged with Theft, Fraud and Exploitation of elders in Bibb County
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 59-year-old woman from Covington has been charged with the exploitation of elders, theft by taking, and insurance fraud after her brother’s death. In June of 2022, Rachel Haynes convinced her terminally ill brother to sign 2 life insurance beneficiary forms to remove his...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot and killed in Fulton County, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was shot and killed in Fulton County Thursday evening, police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First. Authorities responded to 2423 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. for a report of a shooting. It is unclear what led up to the shooting. This is...
