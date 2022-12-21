ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Monroe Local News

Walton County School District is hiring in food services, nurse substitute, more…

The Walton County School District has many open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Dec. 23, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
fox5atlanta.com

Complex phone scam uncovered at Fayette County Walmart stores

ATLANTA - Investigators in Peachtree City and Fayette County say they’ve uncovered a phone scam using stolen identities at numerous Walmart stores. Investigators say this scam involved a number of people, but they believe they have arrested the ringleader and two Walmart employees who was at the heart of it.
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncountyga.gov

UPDATE: Volunteer Coordinator Contact – News Release: Temporary Warming Station Available

(Clayton County)- The Clayton County Board of Commissioners, in partnership with Clayton County Public Schools, opens a warming station for those in need due to anticipated inclement weather and freezing temperatures. Doors will open at the temporary warming station located at Sequoyah Middle School, 95 Valley Hill Rd., Riverdale, GA 30274 on Friday, December 23, 2022, at noon. The temporary warming station will remain open until Monday, December 26, 2022, at noon.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comcast Keeps Raising Prices, but Customers Have Another Choice

Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Free Report prices move in only one direction. Every year, more or less, they always go up. Clayton County Animal Shelter adoptable pets - Week of December 21. Photos of pets available for adoption in Clayton County for the week of December 14. Each animal in...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Preventing pipe bursts in frigid weather, experts offer advice

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Homeowner James Kennerly can’t help but worry as the deepest freeze metro Atlanta has had in 9 years is headed our way. “My main concern is the exterior pipes because we’re leaving town today trying to beat the weather tomorrow,” he said.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cobb County man wanted in rideshare app insurance fraud

MARIETTA, Ga. - The Office Of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner is searching for a Cobb County man wanted in connection to a case of insurance fraud involving the popular rideshare service "Lyft". Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced on Wednesday that 26-year-old Daronte Powell of Marietta...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Have you seen this man? Deputies searching for Georgia inmate who left work release assignment

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work release work detail on Thursday. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, left his assignment at the Hall County Animal Shelter around 3:10 p.m. Thursday. His last known whereabouts was near the Hardee's on Buford Highway in Gwinnett County.
HALL COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Man with dementia missing in DeKalb County, police asking for help

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — An older and new Georgia resident who is diagnosed with dementia has gone missing, according to authorities in DeKalb County. Reuben Hurley, 73, was last seen leaving his Stone Mountain home at Beresford Circle early on November 24. DeKalb County Police Department said that Hurley is new to the state and does not know the area well.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

City leaders encourage homeless to seek shelter indoors during cold snap

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a difficult road ahead for those living on the streets of Atlanta. Frigid temperatures are in the forecast this holiday weekend and surviving the bone-chilling conditions won’t be easy. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the city will open warming stations at...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Thieves steal entire ATM from Atlanta food mart, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for suspects who stole an entire ATM from a local business early Tuesday morning. APD officials say at around 4:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business alarm at the EZ Shop Food Mart, which is located on the 2000 block of Sylvan Road.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man shot and killed in Fulton County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was shot and killed in Fulton County Thursday evening, police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First. Authorities responded to 2423 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. for a report of a shooting. It is unclear what led up to the shooting. This is...
FULTON COUNTY, GA

