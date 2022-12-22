Read full article on original website
No. 2 Camden throttles West Catholic (PA) - Boys basketball recap
Billy Richmond and DJ Wagner led Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 77-43 win over West Catholic (PA.) in Camden. Wagner tallied 17 points in the game while Richmond scored 16. Richmond grabbed the opening tip and score immediately to give Camden a 2-0 lead. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton wrestling continues to step toward being back among the District's elite programs
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton wrestling program continues to climb back into prominence amongst the Lehigh Valley's elite programs. The Red Rovers have won six straight duals following their season opening loss to Nazareth. For Jody Karam the emphasis has been to grow the sport at the youth levels, and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading knocks off Chester in a battle of heavyweights
READING, Pa. - Reading playing host to Chester on Wednesday night, another early season marquee matchup for the reigning 6A champions. The Red Knights handling business as usual with a, 71-57 win. Ruben Rodriguez continues to help lead the Red Knights attack, he would finish with a game-high 26 points...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks Catholic pulls away in the second half to hand Exeter its first loss
READING, Pa. - Two of the top teams in the early going meeting on the court at Exeter on Thursday night. Berks Catholic earning a solid road win over the Eagles, 73-63. Both teams locked into a close contest for most of the way, but the Saints would to pull away in the closing minutes of the third quarter, holding a 54-40 lead. Helping to pace the Saints in that quarter and for much of the night, Jay Jay Jordan finishing with 32 points.
Phillipsburg’s big tribute to Tom Fisher fits the man perfectly
To generations of local fans, athletes and observers, Tom Fisher stood for Phillipsburg. Whether as boys basketball coach or athletic director, Fisher ruled over Stateliners sports – quite literally, in many cases, due to his height – in a way few coaches or administrators ever will.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading vs. Chester boys basketball, 12.21.22
Reading knocks off Chester in a battle of heavyweights. Reading playing host to Chester on Wednesday night, another early season marquee matchup for the reigning 6A champions. The Red Knights handling business as usual with a, 71-57 win.
Who’s the best in Jersey? D1 boys basketball commits to watch in 2022-23
Four Camden High School basketball players sign commitments to colleges on Weds. Nov. 16. — D1 COMMITS. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Veteran restaurateur serving up 'much more than pizza' at new Phillipsburg Italian restaurant
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – A veteran restaurateur is serving up lasagna, lobster ravioli and other Italian staples at a new restaurant in Warren County. Anibal Morales, who's operated Frank's Trattoria for 17 years in the Pohatcong Plaza on Route 22 in Pohatcong Township, on Dec. 10 added another dining establishment to his portfolio: Annabel's Italian Restaurant at 224 Stockton St. in Phillipsburg.
After Almost 100 Years of Games, the Future of This Bucks County Private School’s Football Team Remains Uncertain
A Bucks County private school’s football team might be seeing some significant chances to their operations in the near future. Tom Moore wrote about the school’s team for the Bucks County Courier Times. The George School, located at 1690 Newtown Langhorne Road in Newtown, has a football team...
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - Pennsylvania has some great choices if you're craving a hot dog. This state has everything from the iconic Philadelphia hot dog to a delicious hole-in-the-wall in Scranton. There are several locations in Pennsylvania; below are a few of our picks for "The Best PA Hot Dog Joints."
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Rutgers Signs 21 Players to 2023 Recruiting Class
Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano announced the recruiting class for 2023 with 21 new faces to the football program. Eight different states were represented in the draft class, and six of the players were from New Jersey, according to a press release issued by the university. The six New Jersey...
suburbanonesports.com
Pennridge Seniors Commit to Play Collegiate Sports
On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, thirteen Pennridge seniors were recognized for committing to compete in sports at the collegiate level. Student-athletes will be recognized individually by sports at a later date. Alexa Bailey – Shippensburg University (Lacrosse) Reagan Bauman – Shippensburg University (Softball) Brennan Fisher – United States...
Landmark Phillipsburg hot dog stand closed as owner recovers from surgery
Jimmy’s Doggie Stand, the Phillipsburg hot dog shop with the iconic blue sign at the entrance of the free bridge, will be closed until the end of January, the owners announced via Facebook. Co-owner Nick Malatos underwent surgery last week and will take the next month and a half...
Bristol Businessman Played Key Role In Bucks Gun-Trafficking Gang, DA Says
The owner of a Bristol business faces more gun charges than anyone in recent Bucks County history after detectives seized "dozens" of firearms and partially assembled "ghost guns" from his home, authorities say. Prosecutors say Russell Byron Norton, 32, of Bensalem, played a key role in the Pentz organization, a...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Allentown
Allentown might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Allentown.
Legendary Sports Broadcaster, Bristol Native Visits Neshaminy Mall to Discuss His Recent Book
The sports broadcasting legend came back to Bucks County to talk about his new book. A Bucks County native and sports broadcasting legend came back to his home area to discuss his new book, with his dog as the main character. Joe Mason wrote about the new book for the Northeast Times.
phillyvoice.com
Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores
A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
Action News viewers 'tailgate' for Jim Gardner's final broadcast
Action News viewers gathered outside of our studios beginning at 4 p.m. for a "tailgate" of sorts. Jim even made a special appearance before his final broadcast.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lovin' Oven restaurant in Frenchtown to close
FRENCHTOWN, N.J. – The Lovin' Oven, a Hunterdon County restaurant that was featured on the Food Network, will serve its last meal Jan. 1. That is, until perhaps owner Julie Klein starts again, with a new location and format. "The restaurant business has changed and it's time to move...
WFMZ-TV Online
Workers from other municipalities help raise the roof in South Manheim Twp.
AUBURN — Workers from five southern Schuylkill townships pitched in Tuesday and helped South Manheim Twp. put up roof trusses on a new garage. “They worked together,” said Jack Brennan, who chairs the South Manheim board of supervisors. “It was just like an Amish barn raising.”. Roadmaster...
