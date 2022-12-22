ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Macungie Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Plans for more than 140 new homes get approval in Upper Macungie

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – Two housing subdivisions were among the projects reviewed Wednesday night by the Upper Macungie Township Planning Commission. First, planners granted final land development plan approval for the Glenlivet Drive W extension and residential subdivision. The subdivision is located at 8363 Main St., 8557 Main St. and 1260 Church St.
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Friendly's on Catasauqua Road closes, leaving one Lehigh Valley location remaining

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Following the closure of a longstanding restaurant this week, a once-prevalent chain has just one location remaining in the Lehigh Valley. A full-service outpost of Friendly's, the Massachusetts-based chain known for its SuperMelt sandwiches and towering ice cream sundaes, held its last day of business on Wednesday at 1826 Catasauqua Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

South Whitehall residents to see hike in water, sewer fees

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners approved the 2023 budget, holding the line on property taxes Wednesday night at the administration building. The millage rate will remain at 3.32 mills, including 0.47 mills for fire protection. In another measure, the board OK'd increases...
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) of snow and winds up to 90 mph (145 kilometers per hour). The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy