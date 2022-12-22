ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
All Cardinals

NFL TV Coverage Map Week 16

Here's each region across the United States and what channel they will be getting for the NFL's pivotal Week 16. The NFL is back for a Christmas-filled weekend of football fun, and there's some pretty big matchups set to take place over the holiday weekend. After Thursday night's Jets-Jaguars meeting...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PointsBet Sportsbook ends partnership with Drew Brees after his appointment to Purdue's coaching staff

PointsBet Sportsbook has ended its relationship with Drew Brees, the company said in a statement Thursday. The decision comes exactly a week after Brees was named an assistant football coach at his alma mater Purdue. PointsBet said the decision will allow the company to uphold its commitment to priorities involving responsible gaming and the integrity of legal sports betting.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy