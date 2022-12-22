David L. Bergmann September 22, 1942 - December 13, 2022 David was born in Klamath Falls, OR on September 22, 1942. He resided there for many years, attending Fairview, Fremont and Klamath Union high schools. In 1960 upon graduation, Dave joined the US Navy. He toured the far east and was honorably discharged. Returning to Klamath Falls, he was employed by Weyerhaeuser Timber and later became involved in the automotive industry in Salem and Klamath Falls. Dave oved to Salem in 1985 where he met and married his wife, Sharon. Dave worked for ODOT in IT procurement and retired in 2011. Dave and Sharon decided to get out of the city and bought a home in Brookings, OR where they resided until his death. Dave had an eclectic background, being interested in many areas, especially his love of good music, fishing, woodworking and fast cars. Dave was a very good friend of Bill W for many years and was eternally grateful for his sobriety. Dave was a patriot and a life member of the NRA. Dave was also very active in the Masonic fraternity. He was a Past Master and life member of Salem Masonic Lodge No. 4, and a life member of Sydney Croft Lodge No. 206 in Brookings. He was also a life member of Scottish Rite, a member of Al Kader Shrine in Salem and the Brookings Shrine Club. Dave loved life and lived it with gusto. He could always tell a good story and loved to laugh. He was generous to a fault and always enjoyed helping someone less fortunate than himself. He was a good man. Dave leaves his beautiful wife, Sharon, of 35 years and two wonderful sons: Kenneth David Bergmann and Carl Lawrence Bergmann. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Roberta Bergmann, and two sisters: Linda Bergmann and Ellie Zuliani. Those wishing to donate may do so to Shriners Hospital in Dave's name. Redwood Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

