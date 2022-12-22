Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oregon witness says saucer-shaped object was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland areaEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Alaska Airlines cancels all morning flights in and out of PDX amid winter stormEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecastEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Contractor fined $400K for repeat fall protection violations
SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) — The owner of a Washington state framing company is facing nearly $400,000 in fines for allegedly allowing crew members to work high above the ground without fall protection, according to the state Department of Labor and Industries. Genesis Framing Construction owner Cecilio Solorio faces the...
Oregon Psilocybin
Have a safe trip: Oregon trains magic mushroom facilitators. Oregon will begin allowing licensed, regulated use of psychedelic mushrooms in 2023. Ahead of the legal rollout, a Portland company is training facilitators who will be a reassuring presence for people on a trip. They will also create safe spaces in licensed service centers for dosing sessions. Some classes in the six-month, $7,900 course are online but others are in-person. They're held outside Portland in a building resembling a mountain lodge. Researchers believe psilocybin changes the way the brain organizes itself, permitting a user to adopt new attitudes more easily and help overcome depression, PTSD and other issues.
Frigid temperatures in Pacific Northwest amid cold front
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Frigid temperatures chilled large swaths of the Pacific Northwest Wednesday and are forecast to do so for the rest of the week, as dangerous winter weather conditions continue to grip the region and other parts of the country. Wednesday night will likely be the coldest...
California earthquake puts early warning system to the test
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As sensors picked up the first signs of a strong earthquake jolting the Northern California coast, an alert was blasted to 3 million smartphone users telling them to “drop, cover, hold on.” It was hailed as the biggest test yet of the warning system since its public launch.
Winter storm hits Pacific Northwest amid extreme cold
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Freezing rain, ice pellets and snow began falling on parts of the Pacific Northwest late Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service said, as a winter storm bolstered by strong winds arrived on the heels of a cold front that plunged temperatures below zero (minus 18 Celsius) with wind chill in some areas.
Bergmann, David L.
David L. Bergmann September 22, 1942 - December 13, 2022 David was born in Klamath Falls, OR on September 22, 1942. He resided there for many years, attending Fairview, Fremont and Klamath Union high schools. In 1960 upon graduation, Dave joined the US Navy. He toured the far east and was honorably discharged. Returning to Klamath Falls, he was employed by Weyerhaeuser Timber and later became involved in the automotive industry in Salem and Klamath Falls. Dave oved to Salem in 1985 where he met and married his wife, Sharon. Dave worked for ODOT in IT procurement and retired in 2011. Dave and Sharon decided to get out of the city and bought a home in Brookings, OR where they resided until his death. Dave had an eclectic background, being interested in many areas, especially his love of good music, fishing, woodworking and fast cars. Dave was a very good friend of Bill W for many years and was eternally grateful for his sobriety. Dave was a patriot and a life member of the NRA. Dave was also very active in the Masonic fraternity. He was a Past Master and life member of Salem Masonic Lodge No. 4, and a life member of Sydney Croft Lodge No. 206 in Brookings. He was also a life member of Scottish Rite, a member of Al Kader Shrine in Salem and the Brookings Shrine Club. Dave loved life and lived it with gusto. He could always tell a good story and loved to laugh. He was generous to a fault and always enjoyed helping someone less fortunate than himself. He was a good man. Dave leaves his beautiful wife, Sharon, of 35 years and two wonderful sons: Kenneth David Bergmann and Carl Lawrence Bergmann. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Roberta Bergmann, and two sisters: Linda Bergmann and Ellie Zuliani. Those wishing to donate may do so to Shriners Hospital in Dave's name. Redwood Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
