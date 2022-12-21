Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
MCHI, TME, VIPS, TAL: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares MSCI China ETF (Symbol: MCHI) where we have detected an approximate $216.4 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 156,400,000 to 161,000,000). Among the largest underlying components of MCHI, in trading today Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Symbol: TME) is down about 3.7%, Vipshop Holdings Ltd (Symbol: VIPS) is down about 0.3%, and TAL Education Group (Symbol: TAL) is lower by about 9.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the MCHI Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of MCHI, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Do Options Traders Know Something About Petrobras (PBR) Stock We Don't?
Investors in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. — Petrobras PBR need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Apr 21, 2023 $1.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied...
NASDAQ
This Safe Stock Has Raised Its Dividend for 13 Years. Will It Continue in 2023?
The stock market has been unpredictable in 2022, and it doesn't look like 2023 will be any better. Investors are still worried about how prevalent inflation will be in the new year. That's not to mention the fears about a recession impacting the U.S. economy. This unpredictability often translates into...
NASDAQ
Reasons Why Investors Should Retain Sun Life (SLF) Stock Now
Sun Life Financial Inc. SLF is well-poised for growth, driven by mutual fund sales, Hong Kong pension business, business growth, higher new business gains and solid capital position. Growth Projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $4.54, indicating a year-over-year increase of 2.7%. The...
NASDAQ
Is Papa John's (PZZA) Doomed to Have a Terrible 2023 Too?
2022 has been tough for Papa John's International, Inc. PZZA. The company’s shares have declined 38.2% year to date, compared with the industry’s fall of 9.9%. Inflationary pressures and dismal comps continue to affect the company. The company, like other industry players, has been facing significant supply-chain challenges...
NASDAQ
Large U.S. refineries shut, fuel prices soar as storm outages surpass 1.5 million
By early afternoon, more than 1.5 million U.S. homes and businesses were without power, largely in the Southeast and Midwest; North Carolina counted more than 187,000 without power. "Crews are restoring power but high winds are making repairs challenging at most of the 4,600 outage locations," Duke Energy spokesman Jeff...
NASDAQ
LIVESTOCK-CME Live cattle futures climb; November cattle placements drop
CHICAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - CME Group live cattle futures firmed on Friday, as traders anticipated lower November feedlot placements in the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly Cattle on Feed report, released after the market close. The USDA reported feedlot placements in November fell 2% from a year ago. Analysts predicted...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 23rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Centrica CPYYY: This growing energy company which secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses in the UK, North America and Europe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.
Comments / 0