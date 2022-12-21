ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle, ID

MIX 106

Is It Illegal To Eat Fresh Roadkill In Idaho? [Resources & Pics]

Boise, Idaho. Are you new to conservationist living and salvaging? Salvaging is a subject and practice Idaho Fish and Game takes quite seriously. Whether you hunt or you're interest stops at safe salvaging, education is vitally important. KNOW BETTER do better. The gallery below is a resource for Idaho's newest...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Where is the Best City for Christmas in Idaho? Hint: Not Boise

What do you think, does it matter where you celebrate Christmas? I guess it would depend on whether you’d prefer having a beautiful white Christmas with snow and cold weather or not... Or, what about the “price” of Christmas and how much it costs? That will be different depending...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Snow falling across southwest Idaho today

BOISE, Idaho — After a frigid day yesterday, temperatures will remain cold. The high temperature will jump into the mid-20s today. We'll see periods of snow across the Treasure Valley throughout the day. The mountains will see sustained snowfall for most of the day. The snow will be lighter...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

How to Find the 7 Most Epic Snow Tubing Adventures in Idaho

If you live in Idaho, you know that it gets cold here. When it gets cold, you naturally want to pile on the layers and go play in the snow!. For many of our friends and neighbors, that means hitting the slopes at Bogus Basin, Brundage, Tamarack or one of Idaho's other amazing ski areas. But for you? Maybe you're a little more like us. You're uncoordinated. Your ACL started to ache at the very thought of getting on skis. You might actually fracture something just by sliding your feet into snowboard boots.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idahoan Wins Huge Payday Ahead of $510 Million Mega Millions Drawing

If you have an old Mega Millions ticket floating around your wallet, you may want to take it out and double-check those numbers!. Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $510 million, the second-largest jackpot for the game in 2022. While no one has won the jackpot since mid-October, there have been 33 tickets worth $1 million or more sold in 18 states since then. Idaho happens to be one of those states!
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Senior Citizen Arrested for Shameless Bank Fraud by Eagle Police [PICS]

Eagle, Idaho. The Dec. 20th arrest of fugitive Anubor Bagbi has heightened attention surrounding identity theft and fraud on a local and national scale. Responses to local news coverage of the scandal suggests Idahoans ought to increase their measures of identity theft protection. Because knowing better typically leads to doing better, the following information is intended to provide Idahoans with a clearer understanding of identity theft.
EAGLE, ID
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never visited, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho in the path of Arctic cold front

The National Weather Service says frigid temperatures are heading directly toward the central and Pacific Northwest of the United States, and Idaho will be taking a hit. Idaho forecasters predict an Arctic front will sweep its way south through Idaho, bringing heavy snow, strong winds and severely cold temperatures. This will lead to dangerous travel conditions just before the holidays.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

It’s Illegal to Throw Away These 23 Things in Idaho [PICS ☠️]

The City of Boise's Public Works commission classifies hazardous household waste products as those "that can harm human health and the environment." This is why properly disposing of hazardous materials is such serious business. It's common knowledge that chemicals such as solvents, paint, stain, and varnish are among the most...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Some flights canceled at BOI, how to check your flight status

Boise, Idaho (CBS2) - A rough start to the holiday weekend for some travelers. As of Friday morning, four departing flights have been canceled. Those include flights to Seattle, Denver, Portland, and San Jose. Two arriving flights, both from Seattle have been canceled. You can check the status of your...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Is Christmas CANCELLED In Boise This Year?

Nobody is safe in 2022. If you do/say/sing/wear something that someone on the internet doesn't like, you're going to hear about it. If enough internet trolls agree, then that thing is cancelled. Meaning, that thing can still exist, but oh boy are you a piece of trash if you still...
BOISE, ID
KTVB

National Signing Day: Boise State welcomes 22 new players

BOISE, Idaho — In the last three days, head coach Andy Avalos and the Boise State football program landed six verbal commitments, including two transfers from the University of Wisconsin and Colorado. The Broncos also flipped a commitment from North Texas to the blue and orange, to round out...
BOISE, ID

