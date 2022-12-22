ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tad Boyle becomes winningest men’s basketball coach in CU Buffs history

By Tyler King tyler.king@gazette.com
 2 days ago

BOULDER • Twelve and a half years after Tad Boyle first declared being the head men’s basketball coach at Colorado was his dream job, he’s officially the winningest coach in program history.

Even after his record-setting 262nd win with the Buffs, in typical Tad Boyle fashion, he still wouldn’t take any credit.

Instead, he pointed out the four people in the program who have been with him since the beginning: associate head coach Mike Rohn, director of operation Bill Cartun, his assistant Marge Marcy and assistant athletic director of academic strategy Mindy Sclaro.

Colorado men's basketball associate head coach Mike Rohn poses for a photo wearing a shirt commemorating head coach Tad Boyle's record-breaking 262nd win with the Buffs following a game against Southern Utah on Wednesday at the CU Events Center in Boulder. Tyler King, The Denver Gazette

“It’s really important that I had these four people up here with me tonight, because they deserve this and have been a part of this just as much as I have,” Boyle said postgame.

Boyle may not have done much smiling during the 86-78 win over Southern Utah that was a little more nerve-wracking than he would’ve liked, but once the final buzzer sounded and the T-shirt and signs with Boyle’s silhouette and a giant "262" on them were being passed out, he could finally smile.

And when a tribute video with messages from coaches he’s worked, former teammates from his playing days and plenty of former Buffs he’s coached showed on the video board, the moment really started to hit him.

“Everybody that’s on that video has been a part of my life as well, whether I coached with them or played with them or coached them,” Boyle said. “There’s so many more people that could’ve been on that video that have had an impact on my life.”

Once the video was over, Boyle addressed the crowd.

Colorado men's basketball head coach Tad Boyle addressed the crowd following a win over Southern Utah on Wednesday at the CU Events Center in Boulder. The win was Boyle's 262nd with the Buffs and made him the winningest coach in program history. Tyler King, The Denver Gazette

“The real diehards are here tonight,” Boyle said with a laugh to the 1,000 or so fans that remained from CU’s final game before the short holiday break.

But one message stood out.

“I’m more excited about the future of this program than I’ve ever been,” the 13th-year coach said.

With a team that he feels that can get to the NCAA Tournament and with his best-ever recruiting class coming next year, he’s got plenty of reason to feel that way.

“I’m excited because I get to work with people like this everyday,” Boyle said. “I love the current players we have in our program, and I love the recruits we signed. I’m excited about what lies ahead for us. I think this year’s team could be a really good team, but when I look at next year’s team, I get really, really excited and that’s a good feeling.”

It’s been an emotional week for Boyle. He tied the record on Sunday afternoon in a win over his former team — Northern Colorado — in which several of his former players from his time with the Bears came to support him.

Colorado sophomores Javon Ruffin (far left) and KJ Simpson (middle) sing the alma mater following a game against Southern Utah on Wednesday at the CU Events Center in Boulder. Ruffin and Simpson are wearing shirts commemorating coach Tad Boyle's record-setting 262nd win with the Buffs. Tyler King, The Denver Gazette

“The reason that we coach and the reason that we come to work every day is about the student-athlete and building those relationships that are lifelong,” Boyle said. “When I saw those five guys from Northern Colorado and I know what we went through and to have them here and supporting me, it touched me. I hope I can have that relationship with every former player, to some degree.”

When all the emotions fade for Boyle, he’ll have a few days to spend time with family over the holidays. He didn’t hesitate to remind everyone that college basketball can be hard on the players, coaches, support staff and everyone else involved. But the hard days make days like Sunday that much more rewarding.

This team still has a lot in front of it, though. They sit at 8-5 and now that nonconference schedule is in the rearview, it’s full speed ahead into what should be an exciting few months of Pac-12 play.

“It’s time to hopefully enjoy a couple days, enjoy the holidays, and come back refreshed,” Boyle said.

GAME RECAP

COLORADO 86, SOUTHERN UTAH 78

WHAT HAPPENED: Colorado (8-5, 0-2 Pac-12) held off Southern Utah by a final of 86-78 in a win that made Tad Boyle the winningest men’s basketball coach in program history.

STAR OF THE NIGHT: Tristan da Silva continues to play at a really high level the last few weeks and notched his first career double-double with 20 points and 10 assists for the Buffs. It’s his third-straight game with 20 points or more and his seventh straight game in double figures.

QUOTABLE: “It’s a testament to what he’s done here at the University of Colorado and the work and effort he put in, so it’s well deserved and we’re all proud of him.” — da Silva on Boyle’s record-setting win

UP NEXT: The Buffs will have a few days to spend with family before getting back to practice next week ahead of the restart of Pac-12 play next Thursday. CU will be on the road to face Stanford at 9 p.m. on ESPNU.

