At this pace, Drew Ruggles will score 48 goals this season in the Major Arena Soccer League. not likely to happen, but there’s no denying he’s on one heckuva hot streak right now, getting his second hat trick in four games to lift the Florida Tropics to a 7-3 win over the Baltimore Blast Friday night at the RP Funding Center.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO