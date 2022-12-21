LEXINGTON, Ky. (Dec. 22, 2022) — In observance of the Christmas and New Year's holidays, hours at some UK Retail Pharmacy locations will change. Chandler Retail Pharmacy will remain open seven days a week, 24 hours a day. Chandler Retail Pharmacy is located on the first floor of Chandler Pavilion A, behind the gift shop. Staff at Chandler Retail Pharmacy can access all prescriptions in the system, regardless of which location the prescription was routed to.

