Read full article on original website
Related
uky.edu
UK education students deliver final project at local schools
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Dec. 23, 2022) — University of Kentucky College of Education students carried bundles of instructional tools into Fayette County’s Breckinridge and Cassidy elementary schools for the ultimate ending to their practicum semester. The seniors, majoring in elementary education and special education, spent the previous weeks gaining...
uky.edu
Thank you for changing lives across Kentucky and beyond
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Dec. 23, 2022) — As 2022 comes to a close, University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto would like to share this message of thankfulness for each member of the UK family:. This time of year always presents us with an opportunity to reflect on what matters most.
uky.edu
DanceBlue 2023 set for March 25-26
Each year in the spring, UK students gather in Memorial Coliseum to stand for 24 hours to support the patients in the DanceBlue Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic. Leading up to the dance marathon, students fundraise all year long for their chance to dance. “This year, we will celebrate...
uky.edu
'UK at the Half': Celebrating the Class of 2022's December graduates
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Dec. 23, 2022) — For this "UK at the Half," December 2022 graduates Alyssa Hargis and Princess Valencia reflect on their time at the University of Kentucky. Hargis and Valencia served as student representatives for UK's December Commencement Ceremonies, which took place Friday, Dec. 16, at Rupp...
uky.edu
UK Alumni Association reinstates Founders Day Award
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Dec. 22, 2022) — To commemorate the founding of the University of Kentucky on Feb. 22, 1865, the UK Alumni Association is pleased to announce the Founders Day Award will be a part of annual Founders Day celebrations beginning in 2023. The restoration of the Founders Day...
uky.edu
Tips to help manage your child's stress during the holidays
The University of Kentucky Public Relations and Strategic Communications Office provides a weekly health column available for use and reprint by news media. This week's column is by Meghan Marsac, Ph.D., pediatric psychologist at Kentucky Children’s Hospital. LEXINGTON, Ky. (Dec. 22, 2022) — The holiday season, while joyful, can...
uky.edu
Special holiday hours for some UK Retail Pharmacy locations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Dec. 22, 2022) — In observance of the Christmas and New Year's holidays, hours at some UK Retail Pharmacy locations will change. Chandler Retail Pharmacy will remain open seven days a week, 24 hours a day. Chandler Retail Pharmacy is located on the first floor of Chandler Pavilion A, behind the gift shop. Staff at Chandler Retail Pharmacy can access all prescriptions in the system, regardless of which location the prescription was routed to.
uky.edu
Catch Alltech’s ‘Celebration of Song’ holiday concert on WUKY, WKYT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Dec. 23, 2022) — Local NPR affiliate WUKY and Lexington TV station WKYT will broadcast the 2022 performance of Alltech’s "Celebration of Song" holiday concert featuring University of Kentucky Opera Theatre vocalists. To listen to the concert on radio, tune into WUKY at 6:30 p.m. Saturday (Christmas Eve), at 91.3 FM or www.wuky.org. WKYT will air the concert twice; watch it on TV beginning 8 a.m. Sunday (Christmas Day), Dec. 25, and 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26.
Comments / 0