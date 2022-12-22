Read full article on original website
Michigan coach Juwan Howard restrained by players in late-game meltdown
Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard couldn’t keep it together in the final minute of the Wolverines’ 80-76 loss to North Carolina on Wednesday. With 36 seconds left to play and the Tar Heels up 77-71, Howard lost his cool on the sidelines during an argument with an official. In video footage from the incident, the coach can be seen angrily shouting while being restrained by his own players. Howard, who is in his fourth season with the Wolverines, also appeared to snap at Michigan players while they escorted him to the sidelines. He appeared to tell one of his players, “don’t...
Sports World Is Not Happy With Juwan Howard's Behavior
Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard went viral on Wednesday night because he lost his composure on the sideline. In the final minute of the Michigan-North Carolina game, Howard got into a shouting match with an official. Things got so heated that he needed to be held back by his own players.
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
There are signs Ohio State's quarterback recruiting could be shifting
Ohio State landed its quarterback in the 2023 class last week when Lincoln Kienholz flipped his commitment from Washington to the Buckeyes. On the first day of the early signing period, Kienholz signed his letter of intent, marking him as the next in the growing line of highly-ranked quarterbacks under head coach Ryan Day.
Ohio State's running back decision will impact Buckeyes going forward
Ohio State went into the 2022 preseason believing the team had plenty of depth in the running back room. By the end of the regular season, the Buckeyes had to scramble a bit, including moving a linebacker over from defense to play at the position in the biggest game of the year.
Paul Finebaum Predicts 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten Next
The Big Ten made a huge splash this past summer, acquiring UCLA and USC. According to ESPN personality Paul Finebaum, the Big Ten could add a few more programs from the Pac-12 in the future. Finebaum believes there's a scenario where Oregon and Washington follow UCLA and USC to the...
Basketball Coach Engaged to Partner After Romantic On-Court Proposal
A college basketball coach is getting married. Becky Burke, the head coach of the women's basketball team at the University of Buffalo, revealed on Monday night that she got engaged to her partner Savannah Lesesne. During practice on Monday, Burke popped the question to Lesesne, and members of the team as well as the coaching staff surrounded them at center court at Alumni Arena.
Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction
Fox Sports host Skip Bayless has never been one to hold back on his opinion on anything. This time, however, his opinion seems to be pretty positive regarding a college football head coach. Bayless says he believes new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders can win a national championship in Boulder. “I believe Deion Sanders can Read more... The post Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ohio State QB recruit Lincoln Kienholz says he could have made more NIL money with Washington
There is concern in Columbus that Ohio State is failing to maximize its NIL potential when it comes to recruiting.
Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal
Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
Former 5-Star Texas A&M Recruit Announces Transfer Destination
After one year at Texas A&M, former five-star cornerback Denver Harris decided to enter the transfer portal. It only took him a few weeks to find his new home though. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Harris announced that he is transferring to LSU and joining the Tigers. "Set It Off #GBG," Harris wrote.
Report: 5-Star Recruit Is Likely Changing His Commitment
The drama surrounding five-star safety recruit Peyton Bowen continues to build in the wake of National Signing Day. Bowen, who had been committed to Notre Dame since January, flipped his decision and chose the Oregon Ducks during his public signing event on Wednesday. This decision surprised many around the college...
Report: Key Ohio State Football Staffer Leaving For Cincinnati
After head coach Luke Fickell departed to Wisconsin, Cincinnati will reportedly hire another prominent Ohio State staffer. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Cincinnati is expected to make director of player personnel Zach Grant its new general manager. Five years ago, Western Kentucky made Grant the youngest director of player...
Odds Lions Beat Panthers
Read more on the odds of the Detroit Lions beating the Carolina Panthers in Week 16.
Where Deion Sanders' First Recruiting Class At Colorado Ranks
Sixteen players signed a national letter of intent to join Deion Sanders in Colorado next year. Coach Prime landed a pair of four-star recruits in running back Dylan Edwards and wide receiver Adam Hopkins. All but one of the other players are three-star recruits, per 247Sports. Sanders' first recruiting crop...
Top Alabama Assistant Reportedly Leaving For New Job
Alabama will reportedly lose an assistant coach after the Sugar Bowl. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, North Texas is hiring Drew Svoboda as its associate head coach and special teams coordinator. He served as Nick Saban's special assistant this year after joining the Crimson Tide as a special teams coordinator and tight ends coach in 2021.
Every SEC Recruiting Class Ranked From Best To Worst
The early signing period is underway, kicked off by National Signing Day on Wednesday. Not surprisingly, the SEC fared well as a whole on signing day. The conference is responsible for four of the top 10 classes and six of the top 15, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Alabama (326.06...
Recent Duke basketball star makes surprising claim about recruitment
During the fall and winter of his junior year in high school (2019-20), Paolo Banchero took official visits to the Duke basketball program, UNC, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Gonzaga. His October 2019 weekend trip to Durham included attending the Blue Devils' annual Countdown to Craziness in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Countless recruits...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Athletic Director Drama
Gene Smith has been the athletic director of Ohio State since 2005, but right now, there are some fans who are wondering if he's the right choice to lead them in this era of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). Smith has been publicly asking for more NIL support from Ohio...
NC State Newsstand: Wolfpack signs the ACC's No. 6 class
NC State’s 2022 football and basketball seasons are here, and there will be no shortage of news for the rest of the year. Our daily ‘Newsstands’ will be a way for our readers to catch up on what they missed from the day before. The Wolfpacker’s Tuesday...
