Chapel Hill, NC

New York Post

Michigan coach Juwan Howard restrained by players in late-game meltdown

Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard couldn’t keep it together in the final minute of the Wolverines’ 80-76 loss to North Carolina on Wednesday. With 36 seconds left to play and the Tar Heels up 77-71, Howard lost his cool on the sidelines during an argument with an official. In video footage from the incident, the coach can be seen angrily shouting while being restrained by his own players. Howard, who is in his fourth season with the Wolverines, also appeared to snap at Michigan players while they escorted him to the sidelines. He appeared to tell one of his players, “don’t...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Sports World Is Not Happy With Juwan Howard's Behavior

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard went viral on Wednesday night because he lost his composure on the sideline. In the final minute of the Michigan-North Carolina game, Howard got into a shouting match with an official. Things got so heated that he needed to be held back by his own players.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Predicts 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten Next

The Big Ten made a huge splash this past summer, acquiring UCLA and USC. According to ESPN personality Paul Finebaum, the Big Ten could add a few more programs from the Pac-12 in the future. Finebaum believes there's a scenario where Oregon and Washington follow UCLA and USC to the...
EUGENE, OR
Popculture

Basketball Coach Engaged to Partner After Romantic On-Court Proposal

A college basketball coach is getting married. Becky Burke, the head coach of the women's basketball team at the University of Buffalo, revealed on Monday night that she got engaged to her partner Savannah Lesesne. During practice on Monday, Burke popped the question to Lesesne, and members of the team as well as the coaching staff surrounded them at center court at Alumni Arena.
BUFFALO, NY
The Comeback

Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction

Fox Sports host Skip Bayless has never been one to hold back on his opinion on anything. This time, however, his opinion seems to be pretty positive regarding a college football head coach. Bayless says he believes new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders can win a national championship in Boulder. “I believe Deion Sanders can Read more... The post Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOULDER, CO
thecomeback.com

Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal

Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Report: 5-Star Recruit Is Likely Changing His Commitment

The drama surrounding five-star safety recruit Peyton Bowen continues to build in the wake of National Signing Day. Bowen, who had been committed to Notre Dame since January, flipped his decision and chose the Oregon Ducks during his public signing event on Wednesday. This decision surprised many around the college...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Report: Key Ohio State Football Staffer Leaving For Cincinnati

After head coach Luke Fickell departed to Wisconsin, Cincinnati will reportedly hire another prominent Ohio State staffer. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Cincinnati is expected to make director of player personnel Zach Grant its new general manager. Five years ago, Western Kentucky made Grant the youngest director of player...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Where Deion Sanders' First Recruiting Class At Colorado Ranks

Sixteen players signed a national letter of intent to join Deion Sanders in Colorado next year. Coach Prime landed a pair of four-star recruits in running back Dylan Edwards and wide receiver Adam Hopkins. All but one of the other players are three-star recruits, per 247Sports. Sanders' first recruiting crop...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Top Alabama Assistant Reportedly Leaving For New Job

Alabama will reportedly lose an assistant coach after the Sugar Bowl. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, North Texas is hiring Drew Svoboda as its associate head coach and special teams coordinator. He served as Nick Saban's special assistant this year after joining the Crimson Tide as a special teams coordinator and tight ends coach in 2021.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Every SEC Recruiting Class Ranked From Best To Worst

The early signing period is underway, kicked off by National Signing Day on Wednesday. Not surprisingly, the SEC fared well as a whole on signing day. The conference is responsible for four of the top 10 classes and six of the top 15, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Alabama (326.06...
GEORGIA STATE

