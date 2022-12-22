Read full article on original website
Report: Suns Rejected Wizards' Trade Offer for Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns told the Washington Wizards to kick rocks after offering a package they felt was unworthy to offload Jae Crowder.
WATCH: Andre Drummond Dunks On Immanuel Quickley In Bulls-Knicks Game
Andre Drummond had a spectacular dunk in Friday's game between the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks.
10 observations: DeRozan winner continues Bulls' streak
For the first time this season, the Chicago Bulls have won three games in a row. In fact, Friday's last-second road victory over the New York Knicks, which came by a score of 118-117, marks the first time the Bulls have rattled off three consecutive wins since February. So, yes,...
Devin Booker's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Suns Game
Devin Booker is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns.
Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Loss To Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton heard Wally Szczerbiak’s “wannabe All-Star” comment and took it personally. After being listed as questionable with a sore wrist, he capped off a career-high 43 points with a game-winner on Friday night against the Miami Heat, handing them their second consecutive loss.
Lakers’ Trade Interest In Knicks’ Cam Reddish Is Heating Up
There has been a lot of pressure on the Los Angeles Lakers to make a trade to upgrade the roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis this NBA season to help them turn back into a playoff team. Rob Pelinka has said that he will do whatever it takes to make the team a winner, but the kind of trade they have been seeking has yet to materialize.
