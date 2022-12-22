ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Loss To Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton heard Wally Szczerbiak’s “wannabe All-Star” comment and took it personally. After being listed as questionable with a sore wrist, he capped off a career-high 43 points with a game-winner on Friday night against the Miami Heat, handing them their second consecutive loss.
