Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same CityThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Related
Virus claims life of 12-year-old boy, family plans to keep his legacy alive
A Macomb Township couple is mourning the loss of their son who died last month after coming down with parainfluenza.
Tv20detroit.com
'She's the best friend I've had and will have': Woman cares enough to change man's life
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Marvin Hyatt had stopped dreaming about tomorrows. He had already lived for 75 years and was homeless for more than half of that. But seven years ago, Marvin met a stranger, Chantal Rzewnicki, who stopped and cared enough to help him change the trajectory of his life.
Family of Jessica Phelps holds 30th birthday party decades after her kidnapping, murder
FLINT, MI – The house at 1621 Maryland Avenue sits unassumingly amid a stretch of residences on what was once a quiet street on Flint’s east side. Many of the people living in the neighborhood have moved there within the last 25 years, unaware of the tragic past familiar to those who have stuck it out longer.
fox2detroit.com
Woman dies from cold exposure after being found in snow outside Michigan assisted living home
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman died after she was found in the snow outside of her Michigan assisted living community home Friday morning. A snow plow driver in the parking lot saw the 82-year-old woman curled up outside Timber Ridge Village in Bath Township around 7:10 a.m. Caregivers were notified, and the woman was brought inside.
Nonprofit working to get unsheltered people into shelters during storm
As a winter storm brought heavy winds, bitter cold temperatures and shut down schools and offices throughout metro Detroit, a team of volunteers braved the cold to find people unsheltered.
Christmas Eve tragedy: Bell to ring for Michigan’s 1913 Italian Hall disaster
CALUMET, MI - When you first hear the details of the 1913 Italian Hall Disaster, the tragedy seems too terrible to be real. Imagine a crowded Christmas Eve party inside a large social hall at the heart of the Upper Peninsula’s Copper Country. Most of the guests are union miners’ families, glad for some holiday cheer because they’re five months into a labor strike.
Forget the Cookies: 7 Pure Michigan Things to Leave Out for Santa
This Christmas, like every year, kids all over the world will leave out a plate of cookies and a glass of milk for Santa Claus before they go to bed. While we have no doubt the jolly old elf loves him some cookies - we thought we'd mix it up a bit and instead offer up some ideas to give Santa a delicious taste of Pure Michigan this Christmas.
HometownLife.com
Family prays for Christmas miracle for teen struck by vehicle near John Glenn High School
Aalyiah Rasheed-Wiley was just an independent teenager taking charge of her priorities − getting to school on time − when her life and the lives of those who love her changed in one terrible instant. Aalyiah, a 15-year-old sophomore at John Glenn High School in Westland, was crossing...
Memorial honors Detroiters who died while experiencing homelessness
Samuel Deiu Lewis wants people to know that his daughter's mother was generous. She was intelligent. She was compassionate. When they had nothing and were on the streets, she would give her last $5 to someone who truly needed it. "She gave her heart," Lewis, 53, said. ...
A fed-up Michigan librarian called out conservatives who have 'threatened' and 'cursed' her over LGBTQ books: 'How dare you people?'
"I was taught to love your neighbor as you love yourself," the Patmos Library worker said. "That's not what I hear every day. Not from you."
dbusiness.com
Largest Hospital Systems in Michigan 2022
Operations: Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital; Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital; Spectrum Health United Hospital; Spectrum Health Special Care Hospital; Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital; Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital; Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital; Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital; Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital; Spectrum Health Lakeland; Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial; Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital; Spectrum Health Pennock; Priority Health.
Arab American News
Family, lawyer of mentally ill man who was shot dead by Dearborn police are looking for answers
DEARBORN – An Arab American man with a history of mental health problems was shot dead by Dearborn Police last Sunday after he stormed the department’s headquarters with a stolen handgun. While investigations are still underway to determine the circumstances of the deadly shooting incident, the victim’s family...
WNEM
MSP: Current Conditions of I-75
Local teen Julian Morris gives viewers some information about his COVID-19 documentary, 'School House Rocked.'. As negative wind chills sweep across mid-Michigan, medical professionals advise residents to protect themselves from frostbite. TV5 News Update: Friday afternoon, Dec. 23. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Here's a look at some of the...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit mother and sons try to save teen boy after shooting
When a Detroit woman heard gunshots, she ran outside to find a 14-year-old boy collapsed with a gunshot wound. She worked with her sons to try to save the boy, but he did not make it.
fox2detroit.com
FOX 2 photographer paralyzed in crash needs help
Rob Plewa and his wife Rita need help after a motorcycle crash last year. Rob was paralyzed and Rita must care for him daily, but there is little monetary assistance after Michigan insurance laws changed.
5 dogs rescued from Flint abuser recovering in foster homes, sheriff says
FLINT, MI – Five dogs seized from a Flint home where a man had left them in deplorable conditions are now in foster homes, recovering from injuries sustained prior to their rescue, according to the Genesee County Sheriff. The five dogs in homes were among seven taken from the...
Woman bound over in Flint shooting that left 28-year-old woman dead
FLINT, MI – The woman charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Yanisha Monique Edwards in August 2021 has been bound over to circuit court to stand trial. Genesee County District Judge David G. Guinn, on Thursday, Dec. 22, ruled there was enough evidence to show probable cause against Deaisha Keishon-Janee Fisher.
WXYZ-TV to air Christmas Mass from Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament
At a time when it's difficult for us to gather, WXYZ-TV Channel 7 will be airing a very special broadcast of Christmas Mass from Detroit's Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament.
"You can't get anything": Metro Detroit parents looking for Children's Tylenol and other cold meds finding empty shelves
The faster start to the flu season, along with a spike in cases of RSV and other respiratory illnesses, has created a surge in demand for Children’s Tylenol and other over-the-counter medicines for kids.
Check Out The Cute “Yooper Gnomes” Created by a Michigan Artist
If you love local artwork, you must see these Yooper Gnome watercolors created by a Michigan artist. They are simply adorable. I was scrolling through Facebook and stumbled upon a post from ArtbyKristAn in the public group, Pure U.P. Her post caught my attention because of the multiple watercolors depicting gnomes doing various Yooper things in Michigan's U.P.
Comments / 0