Detroit, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Christmas Eve tragedy: Bell to ring for Michigan’s 1913 Italian Hall disaster

CALUMET, MI - When you first hear the details of the 1913 Italian Hall Disaster, the tragedy seems too terrible to be real. Imagine a crowded Christmas Eve party inside a large social hall at the heart of the Upper Peninsula’s Copper Country. Most of the guests are union miners’ families, glad for some holiday cheer because they’re five months into a labor strike.
US 103.1

Forget the Cookies: 7 Pure Michigan Things to Leave Out for Santa

This Christmas, like every year, kids all over the world will leave out a plate of cookies and a glass of milk for Santa Claus before they go to bed. While we have no doubt the jolly old elf loves him some cookies - we thought we'd mix it up a bit and instead offer up some ideas to give Santa a delicious taste of Pure Michigan this Christmas.
dbusiness.com

Largest Hospital Systems in Michigan 2022

Operations: Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital; Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital; Spectrum Health United Hospital; Spectrum Health Special Care Hospital; Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital; Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital; Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital; Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital; Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital; Spectrum Health Lakeland; Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial; Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital; Spectrum Health Pennock; Priority Health.
WNEM

MSP: Current Conditions of I-75

Local teen Julian Morris gives viewers some information about his COVID-19 documentary, 'School House Rocked.'. As negative wind chills sweep across mid-Michigan, medical professionals advise residents to protect themselves from frostbite. TV5 News Update: Friday afternoon, Dec. 23. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Here's a look at some of the...
US 103.1

Check Out The Cute “Yooper Gnomes” Created by a Michigan Artist

If you love local artwork, you must see these Yooper Gnome watercolors created by a Michigan artist. They are simply adorable. I was scrolling through Facebook and stumbled upon a post from ArtbyKristAn in the public group, Pure U.P. Her post caught my attention because of the multiple watercolors depicting gnomes doing various Yooper things in Michigan's U.P.
