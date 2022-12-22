Read full article on original website
SACRAMENTO — Kyle Kuzma scored 32 points and the Washington Wizards beat the Sacramento Kings 125-111 on Friday night to end a six-game trip.The Wizards had lost 10 of their last 11. They snapped a 10-game losing streak with a victory at Phoenix on Tuesday night, then fall at Utah on Thursday night.Bradley Beal added 24 points for Washington (13-21) and Rui Hachimura had 21.Domantas Sabonis had his second consecutive triple-double for Sacramento (17-14) with 20 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. De'Aaron Fox scored 26 points, and Malik Monk had 16.Washington opened the second quarter on a 28-9 run and led by 30. The Wizards outscored the Kings 70-50 in the paint.TIP-INSWizards: F Deni Avdija was ruled out because of lower back soreness. … G Delon Wright made his first appearance since Oct. 25 after dealing with a hamstring sprain.Kings: Sabonis left the game with three minutes left and was holding his hand. He went to the locker room and didn't return.UP NEXTWizards: Host Philadelphia on Tuesday night.Kings: Host Denver on Tuesday night.
Devin Booker is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns.
Jaylen Brown embarrassed Naz Reid so much that the Minnesota Timberwolves big man couldn’t help but confront the Boston Celtics star after his epic and-1 shot. Late in the second quarter, Brown executed a fastbreak play with perfection, draining a floater off Reid who ended up getting whistled for a foul. The two had a heated verbal exchange following the play, but the Timberwolves youngster got a technical foul after he bumped his chest on the Celtics scorer.
