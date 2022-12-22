Read full article on original website
25 Sports High School Wednesday - December 21, 2022
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Football recruits across the country celebrated early National Signing Day on Wednesday and that included a number of standouts here in Central Illinois. El Paso-Gridley punter/kicker Declan Duley made his Big Ten dreams come true as he officially committed to the University of Illinois. Meanwhile, Normal Community kicker/punter Ryan Millmore signed with Iowa State while NCHS teammate Chris Taylor signed with Illinois State. Also heading to ISU is Metamora offensive lineman Ben Wallace. Olympia offensive lineman Blaine Halley signed with Southern Illinois.
Big Ten Roundup (Dec. 21): Former Hoosier Marty Simmons Leads Eastern Illinois to Epic Upset at Iowa
Eastern Illinois entered its game at Iowa as a 31.5-point underdog on Wednesday, but beat the Hawkeyes 92-83, the biggest upset in college basketball since betting lines began being tracked in 1985. EIU is coached by former Hoosier Marty Simmons.
Yardbarker
Creighton, DePaul make Big East holiday history
Now that the losing streak is out of the way, it's time for Creighton to make some moves. Doing so in a special holiday matchup with DePaul could add to the value for the Bluejays. "The first thing you think about this time of the year is how grateful you...
SBLive Illinois high school boys basketball Power 25 rankings (Dec. 21): Simeon off to undefeated start
By Mike Clark Simeon coach Robert Smith is taking what he hopes will be a victory lap in what will be his final season before stepping down. Smith has guided the Wolverines to a record six state titles along with seven Chicago Public League championships. His final team is another good one, heading ...
