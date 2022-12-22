ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
25newsnow.com

25 Sports High School Wednesday - December 21, 2022

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Football recruits across the country celebrated early National Signing Day on Wednesday and that included a number of standouts here in Central Illinois. El Paso-Gridley punter/kicker Declan Duley made his Big Ten dreams come true as he officially committed to the University of Illinois. Meanwhile, Normal Community kicker/punter Ryan Millmore signed with Iowa State while NCHS teammate Chris Taylor signed with Illinois State. Also heading to ISU is Metamora offensive lineman Ben Wallace. Olympia offensive lineman Blaine Halley signed with Southern Illinois.
PEORIA, IL
Yardbarker

Creighton, DePaul make Big East holiday history

Now that the losing streak is out of the way, it's time for Creighton to make some moves. Doing so in a special holiday matchup with DePaul could add to the value for the Bluejays. "The first thing you think about this time of the year is how grateful you...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy