94.3 Lite FM

Centre Daily

Hunter’s Facebook post leads police to illegally killed deer, New York officials say

A photo shared on social media set off an investigation that led police to an illegally killed trophy deer, New York state officials said. On Dec. 7, a New York conservation officer was made aware of a Facebook post showing a man with an out-of-season buck, according to a Department of Environmental Conservation news release. The large deer appears to be a 12-point, the photo shows.
New York State Man Arrested After Allegedly Setting Xmas Wreath on Fire

This will probably land him on the naughty list this year. Officials say a New York state man was arrested after starting a fire inside a church. Sources say the man was later arrested and charged with arson. While some religious practices recognize burning of Christmas trees as part of tradition each year, we're not exactly sure what prompted this man to light up.
ROME, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Wow! That’s the Most Misspelled Word in New York…

It's definitely not what you'd expect. I hate to admit this, but I have become a terrible speller. I used to be really good at it, but with auto correct and spell check it has completely ruined my spelling ability. Apparently, I am not alone in this (thankfully) because a new list has come out and it breaks down the most popular misspelled words in every state. How did New York do on this list?
CALIFORNIA STATE
6 Wild Animal Laws in New York You Won’t Believe Had to Be Banned

Tiger selfies, fur sales, and tattoos are all taboo in New York. Here are 6 wild animal laws in the Empire State that are now illegal because someone actually did it. It's illegal to take any pictures inside an enclosure with tigers or other big cats at traveling fairs or circuses. Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a law banning selfies with tigers and other big cats.
NEW YORK STATE
Leave Me Alone: New 2023 Law Will Help New Yorkers With Telemarketers.

A new law on the books for 2023 in the state of New York will make it a little easier for you to deal with those annoying telemarketer calls. It happens to all of us. Usually MANY times a week. The dreaded call from that phone number you do not recognize or an "Unknown Number" on your caller ID. Then you are turning down an offer to extend your car's warranty or a donation to something you have probably already supported this year.
NEW YORK STATE
11 of The Funniest Road Names in The Hudson Valley

You're a little immature if you laugh at any of these and that's perfectly okay. What other roads can we add to the list?. I'm over 30-years-old and I still laugh at inappropriate things. Despite your age sometimes you can't help but giggle at potty humor. Some practical jokers in the Hudson Valley area got a lot of laughs last summer when they defaced a prominent sign in New Paltz, New York. A jokester altered a the S Putt Corners Road to say S "Butt" Corners Road. This was not the first time this juvenile misspelling has happened and it most likely won't be the last. I'm not condoning the act but I can admit that it gave me a little chuckle.
NEW YORK STATE
CBS New York

New York's first casino in a shopping mall set to open in Orange County

NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- As casino gaming is expanding in New York, retail malls are struggling.Now, those two trends have merged in the Orange County town of Newburgh.On Wednesday, CBS2 visited the soon-to-open, first-ever casino inside a New York shopping mall.A flock of seagulls outnumbered cars at the Newburgh Mall, where Sears just closed and many storefronts are empty.But in the old Bon-Ton department store space, Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino is about to open its doors."It kind of went downhill. It was almost ready to fold, the mall," casino employee Renee Goldman said.Goldman is a Newburgh area native who remembers the...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Is It Really Illegal For Cops To Use Unmarked Cars In New York State?

New York State Police have already announced that they are out in full force, cracking down on impaired and distracted drivers, as well as people speeding, and disobeying the move-over law, as well as other traffic rules this holiday season. The NYSP enforcement period is already underway; it kicked off on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, and runs through Sunday, January 1, 2023. New York State Police said they would be using concealed identity, or unmarked vehicles during the campaign,
Can You Legally Live In A Storage Unit In New York State?

As many people around New York face rent and housing crises due to rising costs, creative solutions may arise. Storage units offer secure, dry, well-lit spaces, sometimes climate-controlled and with electricity. And people have turned shipping containers into livable, sometimes luxurious dwellings, right? But, is it legal to live in a storage unit temporarily or long-term?
New York Man Dies Hiking In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man lost his life hiking in the region this past weekend. On Wednesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Unforuntalty this week's review featured a Dutchess County man who died hiking in Ulster County. Dutchess...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
