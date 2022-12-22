You're a little immature if you laugh at any of these and that's perfectly okay. What other roads can we add to the list?. I'm over 30-years-old and I still laugh at inappropriate things. Despite your age sometimes you can't help but giggle at potty humor. Some practical jokers in the Hudson Valley area got a lot of laughs last summer when they defaced a prominent sign in New Paltz, New York. A jokester altered a the S Putt Corners Road to say S "Butt" Corners Road. This was not the first time this juvenile misspelling has happened and it most likely won't be the last. I'm not condoning the act but I can admit that it gave me a little chuckle.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO