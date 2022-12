LifeLine Director Pastor Janice Hargrove stands outside the house that accommodates families. Another house is set aside for single women with no children. Tyler Davis/Dispatch Staff

HENDERSON — Janice Hargrove, a pastor with a mission, heads LifeLine Outreach Inc., a homeless shelter for women and children at 2014 Raleigh Road in South Henderson.

“Believe it or not, I don’t know,” Hargrove said of how she became the director. Her name came up at a board meeting, she said. Someone with LifeLine reached out to her and invited her to take a look at the shelter.