Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Miller City cancels check from Van Wert Lincolnview
No quarter was granted as Miller City blunted Van Wert Lincolnview's plans 54-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Miller City and Van Wert Lincolnview played in a 63-41 game on December 22, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Haviland Wayne Trace stops Lima Central Catholic in snug affair
Haviland Wayne Trace surfed the tension to ride to a 49-41 win over Lima Central Catholic in Ohio boys basketball on December 22. In recent action on December 18, Lima Central Catholic faced off against Delphos St. John's and Haviland Wayne Trace took on Van Wert on December 17 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
St. Marys ends the party for Maria Stein Marion Local
St. Marys trucked Maria Stein Marion Local on the road to a 46-35 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. St. Marys drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Maria Stein Marion Local after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Defiance grinds out close victory over Toledo St. Francis de Sales
Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Defiance passed in a 41-33 victory at Toledo St. Francis de Sales' expense in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Defiance faced off against Findlay and Toledo St. Francis de Sales took on Fremont...
richlandsource.com
Findlay Liberty-Benton darts by Elmore Woodmore in easy victory
Elmore Woodmore got no credit and no consideration from Findlay Liberty-Benton, which slammed the door 64-30 in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Elmore Woodmore faced off against Rossford and Findlay Liberty-Benton took on Arlington on December 15 at Arlington High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Sylvania Southview outlasts Wapakoneta in topsy-turvy battle
Sylvania Southview had its hands full but finally brushed off Wapakoneta 40-29 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 15, Sylvania Southview faced off against Holland Springfield and Wapakoneta took on Ottawa-Glandorf on December 8 at Wapakoneta High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Pemberville Eastwood denies Maumee's challenge
Pemberville Eastwood put together a victorious gameplan to stop Maumee 59-49 on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Tough to find an edge early, Pemberville Eastwood and Maumee fashioned a 17-17 stalemate through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Toledo Central Catholic casts spell on Perrysburg
Toledo Central Catholic could finally catch its breath after a close call against Perrysburg in a 53-47 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 22. The last time Toledo Central Catholic and Perrysburg played in a 36-31 game on December 22, 2021. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Milford Center Fairbanks collects victory over Richwood North Union
Milford Center Fairbanks charged Richwood North Union and collected a 45-34 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Richwood North Union and Milford Center Fairbanks faced off on December 20, 2021 at Richwood North Union High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Fremont Ross manhandles Tiffin Columbian
Fremont Ross built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 54-32 win over Tiffin Columbian during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Fremont Ross and Tiffin Columbian faced off on January 12, 2021 at Fremont Ross High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
No pain, no gain: Tiffin Calvert overcomes Clyde
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Tiffin Calvert prevailed over Clyde 58-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Tiffin Calvert and Clyde faced off on December 22, 2021 at Tiffin Calvert High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Hamler Patrick Henry knocks out victory beat against Defiance Tinora
Hamler Patrick Henry had its hands full but finally brushed off Defiance Tinora 47-32 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Hamler Patrick Henry and Defiance Tinora squared off with December 23, 2021 at Defiance Tinora High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bazinga: Early lead pushes Attica Seneca East over North Baltimore
A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Attica Seneca East during a 59-26 win over North Baltimore in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. Recently on December 16, North Baltimore squared off with Van Buren in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Ottawa-Glandorf explodes past Napoleon
Ottawa-Glandorf's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Napoleon 64-30 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Napoleon faced off on December 23, 2021 at Napoleon High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Complete command: Lewis Center Olentangy dominates Marion Harding in convincing showing
Lewis Center Olentangy put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Marion Harding for a 66-31 victory in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. In recent action on December 9, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Thomas Worthington and Marion Harding took on Bellville Clear Fork on December 17 at Bellville Clear Fork High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Findlay barely gives Latrobe a chance in blowout victory
The Rolling Stones weren't part of the show, but Findlay used the classic band's lyrics, starting up early and not stopping until defeating Latrobe 72-33 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 17, Findlay squared off with Defiance in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Continental sprints past Leipsic
Continental put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Leipsic in a 56-45 decision in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Continental a 13-4 lead over Leipsic.
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Mt. Gilead weathers scare to dispatch Galion
Mt. Gilead walked the high-wire before edging Galion 75-66 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 22. Galion showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-11 advantage over Mt. Gilead as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Casstown Miami East casts spell on Versailles
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Casstown Miami East nipped Versailles 41-33 on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Casstown Miami East and Versailles played in a 32-29 game on December 23, 2021. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Dayton Chaminade-Julienne mauls Versailles in strong effort
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Dayton Chaminade-Julienne broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 64-40 explosion on Versailles in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne faced off against Cleveland Garfield Heights and Versailles...
Comments / 0