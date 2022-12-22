Man, Woman Plead Guilty to Welfare Fraud in OC

Photo: Getty Images

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A man and woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to welfare fraud in Orange County amounting to more than $141,000.

Roy Taylor, 47, and Manar Mansser, 35, were placed on one year of informal probation and sentenced to 90 days in jail, but a sentencing date for a year from now was set and they do not have to begin serving the time behind bars until March 24.

According to Orange County District Attorney investigator Rhett Austin in court papers, the two provided false or misleading information to authorities to receive benefits they were not eligible for from the Orange County Housing Authority, In Home Supportive Services and Orange County Social Services.

Austin said they received $141,609.88 they were not eligible to receive from the agencies.

"A court-ordered review of the defendants' bank records have revealed an unknown and unreported source of cash income consistent with money laundering that is consistent on a monthly basis," Austin said.

The two also have a property interest in Corona valued at approximately $332,170, Austin said.

Mansser "has been fraudulently reporting to Orange County agencies since 2016 that she lives alone with her three children," Austin said, adding that an investigation revealed that co-defendant Taylor has been living in the home continuously since January 2017 and not reporting his monthly IHSS income of approximately $3,510 and monthly teacher income of approximately $9,250 from Don Bosco Technical Institute.

Mansser also has been fraudulently reporting to Orange County agencies since 2016 that she has one bank account, no property, is unemployed and only takes in monthly child support of $850 from Taylor, Austin said.

Taylor pleaded guilty to grand theft public housing fraud, grand theft, and aid by misrepresentation, all felonies, while also admitting sentencing enhancements for aggravated white collar crime between $100,000 to $500,000. As part of the plea deal, two counts of grand theft and a count of fraudulent claim for health benefit were dismissed along with sentencing enhancements for aggravated white collar crime between $100,000 and $500,000.

Mansser pleaded guilty to grand theft public housing fraud, grand theft, aid by misrepresentation, all felonies, and admitted sentencing enhancements for aggravated white collar crime between $100,000 to $500,000. A felony count of grand theft with a sentencing enhancement for aggravated white collar crime between $100,000 to $500,000 was dismissed.