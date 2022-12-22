Read full article on original website
Related
whatcom-news.com
Thousands without power in Whatcom County during freezing rain event
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Dozens of localized power outages and electrical emergencies have been reported across much of Whatcom County since about 2:30pm today, Friday, December 23rd. It’s reported the over 3,400 Puget Sound Customer addresses were impacted as of 5pm. Freezing rain, with ice accumulations of more...
myedmondsnews.com
Under the weather: Warmer temperatures and rain coming just in time for Christmas weekend
Happy winter, everyone! We’ve officially passed the winter solstice, also known as the shortest day of the year, signaling the start of astronomical winter. And boy, has it felt like winter around here for the past several days. You can just take a step outside and it shocks you...
Whatcom County woke up covered in compact snow and ice. Here’s the latest Saturday
Bellingham International Airport temperatures cracked freezing at 3 a.m. Saturday.
KGMI
Flood Watch in effect for Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Whatcom and Skagit Counties and other parts of central western Washington. Excessive rainfall and melting snow could cause rivers to swell. Urban flooding is likely as rainfall contributes to melting snow. An inch or more...
q13fox.com
Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood coated in ice after freezing rain
Numerous law enforcement agencies are asking people to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. Many areas across the Puget Sound region were completely draped in a layer of ice from a overnight freezing rain event.
Seattle, Washington
City of Seattle Winter Event Update: Dangerously Cold Temperatures and Freezing Rain Ahead; Avoid Travel if Possible
The City of Seattle is tracking this week’s cold weather system and activating our response teams as needed. This blog will be updated with the latest on places to get indoors and out of the cold; critical infrastructure status; changes to City services; and tips to stay warm and safe. Sign up for AlertSeattle, the City’s official emergency alert system, to get updates on service impacts.
lynnwoodtimes.com
NWS issues Flood Watch for Snohomish County until Sunday night
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, December 23, 2022—The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch from Friday night until Sunday night due to forecasted excessive rainfall. A much warmer and wetter weather system will begin to move into the area early Saturday morning bringing moderate to heavy precipitation and elevated snow levels – above 7000 feet – through the weekend.
q13fox.com
Homeowners dealing with frozen, bursting pipes after storm
KENT, Wash. - As freezing rain hit the Pacific Northwest on Friday, homeowners are now dealing with frozen or burst pipes as a result. "That problem is going to stick around," said Pat Pawlak, public information officer at Puget Sound Fire. "The ice will go away, but then we’re going to have these issues with broken water pipes."
Seattle Fire responds to hundreds of 911 calls during winter storm
SEATTLE — As road conditions improved and temperatures rose around the Seattle area Friday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted it is no longer advising people delay non-essential travel. But that wasn't before a large number of emergency calls throughout the day. Seattle Fire responded to a...
Volunteers walk nearly an hour in ice storm to care for animals at Renton sanctuary
RENTON, Wash. — Some dedicated volunteers walked for nearly an hour to take care of animals amid Friday's ice storm. Road closures, flight cancellations and power outages complicated the busy holiday week. While many stayed off the roads, two volunteers in Renton decided they simply couldn’t stay home because there were animals in need.
q13fox.com
King County prepares for freezing rain storm
Deicing crews made the rounds in Maple Valley laying down solution. They are preparing ahead of forecast freezing rain.
Seattle, Washington
With temperatures rising, please be aware of the potential for flooding, pooled water, landslides, and more
After several days of snow, ice, and below-freezing conditions, the forecast calls for temperatures to begin rising tonight, and remain warmer in the coming days, along with significant rainfall. Here are some tips and reminders to help you stay safe if you need to travel. Please be aware of potential...
KOMO News
Bitter cold, freezing rain to bring icy conditions to western Washington Friday
SEATTLE — Winds from British Columbia brought bitter-cold air and winter weather to western Washington this week. Thursday will be the peak of the cold snap, but before things warm up, a rare ice event is expected to hit the region late Thursday into Friday morning. The frigid temperatures...
q13fox.com
Tonight's Forecast: Snow and ice SLOWLY melting
Seattle - Temperatures will gradually start to warm up overnight. As this happens, ice will continue to be a problem! The good news is the ice and snow WILL melt - but we'll have to be on the lookout for urban flooding. Here is a look at the warmup taking place overnight:
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom County WSDOT traffic cameras tell of driving challenges during winter precipitation event
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The following images are from the Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) Whatcom County traffic cameras. They were taken while Whatcom County areas were dealing with freezing rain during a changeover from snow to rain on Friday, December 23rd. WSDOT along with law enforcement...
Another runway opens at SEA, roads still icy
Temperatures around the Puget Sound region are beginning to warm up. Sea-Tac Airport has been able to open a second runway Friday afternoon, but hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled. . Icy roads are creating problems for drivers across the area. The National Weather Service in Seattle expects...
redmond-reporter.com
Ice storm coming? National Weather Service says it is
It’s reportedly time for renditions of “Ice Ice Baby,” “Cold as Ice” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as the National Weather Service predicts ice accumulations in the next 24 hours or so for portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington. Or...
Multiple dogs found abandoned in Skagit County amid frigid temperatures
BURLINGTON, Wash. — Officials are urging pet owners to reach out for help instead of abandoning their furry friends after a string of dogs were found left out in the cold. At least four dogs have been left abandoned in Skagit County in recent days. Twelve-year-old miniature pinscher, Lulu,...
Now ‘freezing rain’ until Friday afternoon
Weather conditions in western Washington are serious and continue to worsen as the ice storm moves in. A Winter Storm Advisory has been issued for the entire area through late Friday. Temperatures will dip into the teens and single digits tonight. Wind chills will be below zero in some pockets. Freezing rain is moving in.
Weather, roads will worsen before Christmas. This is what Whatcom travelers should know
People can stay up to date on road changes by following the WSDOT app and twitter.
Comments / 0