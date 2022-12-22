ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

whatcom-news.com

Thousands without power in Whatcom County during freezing rain event

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Dozens of localized power outages and electrical emergencies have been reported across much of Whatcom County since about 2:30pm today, Friday, December 23rd. It’s reported the over 3,400 Puget Sound Customer addresses were impacted as of 5pm. Freezing rain, with ice accumulations of more...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Flood Watch in effect for Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Whatcom and Skagit Counties and other parts of central western Washington. Excessive rainfall and melting snow could cause rivers to swell. Urban flooding is likely as rainfall contributes to melting snow. An inch or more...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle Winter Event Update: Dangerously Cold Temperatures and Freezing Rain Ahead; Avoid Travel if Possible

The City of Seattle is tracking this week’s cold weather system and activating our response teams as needed. This blog will be updated with the latest on places to get indoors and out of the cold; critical infrastructure status; changes to City services; and tips to stay warm and safe. Sign up for AlertSeattle, the City’s official emergency alert system, to get updates on service impacts.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

NWS issues Flood Watch for Snohomish County until Sunday night

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, December 23, 2022—The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch from Friday night until Sunday night due to forecasted excessive rainfall. A much warmer and wetter weather system will begin to move into the area early Saturday morning bringing moderate to heavy precipitation and elevated snow levels – above 7000 feet – through the weekend.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Homeowners dealing with frozen, bursting pipes after storm

KENT, Wash. - As freezing rain hit the Pacific Northwest on Friday, homeowners are now dealing with frozen or burst pipes as a result. "That problem is going to stick around," said Pat Pawlak, public information officer at Puget Sound Fire. "The ice will go away, but then we’re going to have these issues with broken water pipes."
KENT, WA
KING 5

Seattle Fire responds to hundreds of 911 calls during winter storm

SEATTLE — As road conditions improved and temperatures rose around the Seattle area Friday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted it is no longer advising people delay non-essential travel. But that wasn't before a large number of emergency calls throughout the day. Seattle Fire responded to a...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tonight's Forecast: Snow and ice SLOWLY melting

Seattle - Temperatures will gradually start to warm up overnight. As this happens, ice will continue to be a problem! The good news is the ice and snow WILL melt - but we'll have to be on the lookout for urban flooding. Here is a look at the warmup taking place overnight:
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Another runway opens at SEA, roads still icy

Temperatures around the Puget Sound region are beginning to warm up. Sea-Tac Airport has been able to open a second runway Friday afternoon, but hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled. . Icy roads are creating problems for drivers across the area. The National Weather Service in Seattle expects...
SEATTLE, WA
redmond-reporter.com

Ice storm coming? National Weather Service says it is

It’s reportedly time for renditions of “Ice Ice Baby,” “Cold as Ice” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as the National Weather Service predicts ice accumulations in the next 24 hours or so for portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington. Or...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Now ‘freezing rain’ until Friday afternoon

Weather conditions in western Washington are serious and continue to worsen as the ice storm moves in. A Winter Storm Advisory has been issued for the entire area through late Friday. Temperatures will dip into the teens and single digits tonight. Wind chills will be below zero in some pockets. Freezing rain is moving in.
SEATTLE, WA

