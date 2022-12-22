FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Victor Bailey Jr. scored 17 points to help George Mason defeat Coppin State 91-53 on Friday night. Bailey shot 5 for 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Patriots (8-5). De'Von Cooper scored 15 points, shooting 4 for 8 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Devin Dinkins finished 4 of 8 from 3-point range and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points.

