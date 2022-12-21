ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

Design for Owens-Adair expansion draws criticism

By Nicole Bales, The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bktMq_0jqvc0K000
A conceptual look of the Owens-Adair expansion near downtown. Astoria’s Historic Landmark Commission had concerns about the style of the design. Northwest Oregon Housing Authority

After reviewing design plans for the expansion of the Owens-Adair, an affordable housing complex near downtown, Astoria’s Historic Landmarks Commission agreed the style was not quite right for the neighborhood.

The Northwest Oregon Housing Authority’s new four-story, 50-unit apartment complex will mirror the building on 15th and Exchange streets, serving low-income seniors and people with disabilities. The project was awarded key state funding in August.

Comments / 0

Related
tillamookcountypioneer.net

OREGON DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION: I-84 remains closed during widespread storm, Friday, Dec. 23

EDITOR’S NOTE: Travel remains challenging in many part of Oregon and Washington. With the holidays and many people wanting to get to family and friends, in and around Tillamook County and the central and southern coast have thawed, but Clatsop County, the Coast Range, the valley and of course the Gorge remain below freezing. Use extreme caution when heading east or north – snow tires, studded tires and chains are required in some areas at this time.
OREGON STATE
TVOvermind

It Sounds Like The Goonies House is On the Market

It sounds as though the fan that managed to put up a whopping $1.7 million for the famed Goonies house in Astoria, Oregon, is expected to close in mid-January, which is saddening in some regard since a lot of fans would love a crack at this iconic place that is a part of many childhood memories. Still, it’s remarkable considering that someone who loved the movie is taking on the responsibility of keeping it up. Whether the fan will allow people to visit the home as the previous owner did is unknown at this time. Still, one thought that is easy to get behind is that if fans are willing to be respectful and not mob the place, then it’s easy to think that any owner would welcome the publicity their home attracts. Otherwise, the issues that have been seen in the past with this would be easy to vilify since it doesn’t matter if one lives on the site where a mass murderer was known to reside or if they live in a home that’s been revered in cinema, no one has the right to show up unannounced and use their status as a fan to make a person feel uncomfortable. Sure, the house is a part of cinematic history, but it’s also someone’s home, which needs to be respected.
ASTORIA, OR
kptv.com

Elderly man pinned under bulldozer in Longview, rescued

LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - A 73-year-old man was rescued from under a bulldozer in Longview, Wash. on Wednesday, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue. Firefighters responded just after 2:30 p.m. to the 3300 block of Coal Creek Road. According to firefighters, the man had been replacing rollers on one...
LONGVIEW, WA
Chronicle

Officer Who Shot Man Saturday in Cowlitz County Named

Clark County officials announced Tuesday the Kelso officer who fatally shot a man Saturday is Austin Foley, 25. Police were called at 11:55 p.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue in Longview because a man with a gun was reported to be suicidal and homicidal with his wife and children inside a home, according to officials. Joseph R. Coons, 38, died after being transferred to a hospital.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
kykn.com

Winter Storm Warning Now in Effect Until 4 this Afternoon

..WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulation around one tenth of an inch above 2500 feet, and one tenth to three tenths of an inch below 2000 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and Central Willamette Valley. In Washington, Willapa Hills and I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel will be difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map.
OREGON STATE
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
3K+
Followers
167
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

Comments / 0

Community Policy