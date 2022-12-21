Design for Owens-Adair expansion draws criticism

It sounds as though the fan that managed to put up a whopping $1.7 million for the famed Goonies house in Astoria, Oregon, is expected to close in mid-January, which is saddening in some regard since a lot of fans would love a crack at this iconic place that is a part of many childhood memories. Still, it’s remarkable considering that someone who loved the movie is taking on the responsibility of keeping it up. Whether the fan will allow people to visit the home as the previous owner did is unknown at this time. Still, one thought that is easy to get behind is that if fans are willing to be respectful and not mob the place, then it’s easy to think that any owner would welcome the publicity their home attracts. Otherwise, the issues that have been seen in the past with this would be easy to vilify since it doesn’t matter if one lives on the site where a mass murderer was known to reside or if they live in a home that’s been revered in cinema, no one has the right to show up unannounced and use their status as a fan to make a person feel uncomfortable. Sure, the house is a part of cinematic history, but it’s also someone’s home, which needs to be respected.

ASTORIA, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO