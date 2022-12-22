Read full article on original website
Woodville man possibly experienced medical emergency leading to crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Woodville man possibly experienced a sudden medical emergency which resulted in his vehicle leaving a highway and crashing into trees on Thursday morning. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark says at about 9:30, 67-year-old Mitchell Parker was driving a 2020 Dodge SUV eastbound on...
1 killed in Cherokee County mobile home fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a mobile home fire on Thursday, according to authorities. At approximately 6:55 p.m. Smith County Emergency Services District 2 crews from Bullard and Flint-Gresham Fire Departments responded to assist Cherokee County crews on a structure fire located on CR 3523. Upon arrival crews found a […]
Vehicle collision causes power outage, thousands affected
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Power companies have been working tirelessly during the severe cold front to restore power for East Texas residents, but continue to face weather-related outages all over the region. Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative reported 1,400 outages as of 3 a.m. this morning. SWEPCO is reporting over...
Two juveniles dead, driver injured after Trinity crash
TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace announced that a Saturday morning crash on State Highway 49 in Trinity has left one person injured and two juveniles dead. According to officials, emergency personnel responded to the single vehicle crash around 4 a.m. Of the vehicles three passengers, the two juveniles “succumbed to their […]
LIST: Warming centers opening across East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As temperatures drop, warming centers are opening up around East Texas. The Texas Department of Emergency Management keeps a map of seasonal relief centers provided by local and non-profit partner organizations. The map is not updated in real time, however. Below is a list of East Texas locations that have announced […]
Juvenile in critical condition after Lufkin shooting
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating an overnight shooting in which a juvenile was seriously injured. According to Lufkin police, the juvenile was flown to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition early this morning. Around midnight, officers were called to a local emergency room to a report of...
Juvenile ‘seriously injured’ in Lufkin shooting
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile was seriously injured in an overnight shooting in Lufkin. According to Lufkin Police, the juvenile was flown to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition early Friday morning. Around midnight, officers were called to a local emergency room to a report of a juvenile who had been brought into the […]
Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid
Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
Worker dies after falling out of tree in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — A tree service worker is dead after they fell out of a tree while working between Tyler and Whitehouse. Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Larry Christian said the worker fell out of the tree while working in the 6300 block of FM 346 between Tyler and Whitehouse.
Texas woman switched Versace perfume price tags to $2.98 at Walmart, police say
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police in Texas arrested a woman accused of switching the price tags of Versace perfumes to $2.98, documents show. Melissa Lomas, of San Juan, was arrested on a charge of fraud destroy removal concealment writing, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. An offense report obtained by ValleyCentral states that at 4:15 […]
Man arrested after allegedly threatening to harm children while barricaded in home
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — On Tuesday, a man was arrested in Cherokee County after the sheriff’s office said a welfare check led to the man barricading himself in a residence. Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 69 South in Wells, in reference to a welfare check. Upon […]
Crockett Police Arrest Man For Equipment Robbery
CROCKETT – Crockett Police Department (CPD) reported an arrest this week after a routine traffic stop led to information of a stolen excavator and trailer. On Sunday, December 18th, at about 5:20 a.m., an officer with the Crockett Police Department observed a suspicious vehicle on US Highway 287 North. The vehicle was a Dodge pickup towing a trailer loaded with a hydraulic excavator. The officer witnessed the vehicle commit traffic violations and pulled the vehicle over. The officer was soon joined by deputies with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials release new details in Lufkin crash that killed 3
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – New details have been released after a crash in Lufkin killed three people, injured four and a 17-year-old was arrested on three counts of intoxicated manslaughter. According to officials, Radaysha Jackson, 18 of Kirbyville, and Reilly Brown, 19 of Carthage, were critically injured in the crash and remain hospitalized in Tyler. […]
1 dead after shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead after a shooting in Jacksonville on Tuesday just before 5 p.m. According to Jacksonville Police Department, several calls about gunshots fired came in around 4:58 p.m. Officials said the shooting happened in the area of Wilkens and Border Streets. Upon arrival, officers found a Black male deceased […]
Jacksonville capital murder suspect turns self in to police
UPDATE (12/22) – Tarasian Baker was arrested Wednesday night by Jacksonville police officers. Baker reportedly turned himself in to Jacksonville PD, then was taken to the Cherokee County Jail and booked without incident. A capital murder warrant was issued for Baker in reference to a shooting in Jacksonville on Dec. 20. District Judge Michael Davis […]
Palestine Police Department seeking information on 2 armed gas station robberies
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — The Palestine Police Department is looking for two armed men who allegedly robbed two convenience stores in the past week. Just after 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery at the Mini Mart at 321 West Palestine Avenue, according to police. Upon arrival, […]
SHERIFF: Traffic stop turns to high-speed chase, drug bust
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Six East Texans were arrested after a high speed chase turned into a drug bust. On Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 11:41 p.m., a Palestine Police Department patrol officer attempted to stop a 2016 Ford Mustang for a traffic violation. A pursuit ensued in which speeds reached 100 MPH as the driver […]
