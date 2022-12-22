ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

kjas.com

Woodville man possibly experienced medical emergency leading to crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Woodville man possibly experienced a sudden medical emergency which resulted in his vehicle leaving a highway and crashing into trees on Thursday morning. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark says at about 9:30, 67-year-old Mitchell Parker was driving a 2020 Dodge SUV eastbound on...
WOODVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 killed in Cherokee County mobile home fire

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a mobile home fire on Thursday, according to authorities. At approximately 6:55 p.m. Smith County Emergency Services District 2 crews from Bullard and Flint-Gresham Fire Departments responded to assist Cherokee County crews on a structure fire located on CR 3523. Upon arrival crews found a […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Vehicle collision causes power outage, thousands affected

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Power companies have been working tirelessly during the severe cold front to restore power for East Texas residents, but continue to face weather-related outages all over the region. Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative reported 1,400 outages as of 3 a.m. this morning. SWEPCO is reporting over...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Two juveniles dead, driver injured after Trinity crash

TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace announced that a Saturday morning crash on State Highway 49 in Trinity has left one person injured and two juveniles dead. According to officials, emergency personnel responded to the single vehicle crash around 4 a.m. Of the vehicles three passengers, the two juveniles “succumbed to their […]
TRINITY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: Warming centers opening across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As temperatures drop, warming centers are opening up around East Texas. The Texas Department of Emergency Management keeps a map of seasonal relief centers provided by local and non-profit partner organizations. The map is not updated in real time, however. Below is a list of East Texas locations that have announced […]
MARSHALL, TX
KTRE

Juvenile in critical condition after Lufkin shooting

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating an overnight shooting in which a juvenile was seriously injured. According to Lufkin police, the juvenile was flown to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition early this morning. Around midnight, officers were called to a local emergency room to a report of...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Juvenile ‘seriously injured’ in Lufkin shooting

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile was seriously injured in an overnight shooting in Lufkin. According to Lufkin Police, the juvenile was flown to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition early Friday morning. Around midnight, officers were called to a local emergency room to a report of a juvenile who had been brought into the […]
LUFKIN, TX
kjas.com

Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid

Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Worker dies after falling out of tree in Smith County

TYLER, Texas — A tree service worker is dead after they fell out of a tree while working between Tyler and Whitehouse. Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Larry Christian said the worker fell out of the tree while working in the 6300 block of FM 346 between Tyler and Whitehouse.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
messenger-news.com

Crockett Police Arrest Man For Equipment Robbery

CROCKETT – Crockett Police Department (CPD) reported an arrest this week after a routine traffic stop led to information of a stolen excavator and trailer. On Sunday, December 18th, at about 5:20 a.m., an officer with the Crockett Police Department observed a suspicious vehicle on US Highway 287 North. The vehicle was a Dodge pickup towing a trailer loaded with a hydraulic excavator. The officer witnessed the vehicle commit traffic violations and pulled the vehicle over. The officer was soon joined by deputies with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.
CROCKETT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials release new details in Lufkin crash that killed 3

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – New details have been released after a crash in Lufkin killed three people, injured four and a 17-year-old was arrested on three counts of intoxicated manslaughter. According to officials, Radaysha Jackson, 18 of Kirbyville, and Reilly Brown, 19 of Carthage, were critically injured in the crash and remain hospitalized in Tyler. […]
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after shooting in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead after a shooting in Jacksonville on Tuesday just before 5 p.m. According to Jacksonville Police Department, several calls about gunshots fired came in around 4:58 p.m. Officials said the shooting happened in the area of Wilkens and Border Streets. Upon arrival, officers found a Black male deceased […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Jacksonville capital murder suspect turns self in to police

UPDATE (12/22) – Tarasian Baker was arrested Wednesday night by Jacksonville police officers. Baker reportedly turned himself in to Jacksonville PD, then was taken to the Cherokee County Jail and booked without incident. A capital murder warrant was issued for Baker in reference to a shooting in Jacksonville on Dec. 20. District Judge Michael Davis […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX

