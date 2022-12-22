CROCKETT – Crockett Police Department (CPD) reported an arrest this week after a routine traffic stop led to information of a stolen excavator and trailer. On Sunday, December 18th, at about 5:20 a.m., an officer with the Crockett Police Department observed a suspicious vehicle on US Highway 287 North. The vehicle was a Dodge pickup towing a trailer loaded with a hydraulic excavator. The officer witnessed the vehicle commit traffic violations and pulled the vehicle over. The officer was soon joined by deputies with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

