ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Head, UT

Comments / 0

Related
KSLTV

Man arrested, charged with stabbing another man in Walmart parking lot

WASHINGTON, Utah — A fight in a Walmart parking lot on Sunday over texts sent to a woman left a Walmart employee with stab wounds and another man with criminal charges. Christopher Michael Helmbrecht, 22, was charged on Monday with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; and possession of a deadly weapon with intent to assault, a class A misdemeanor.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
ESPN Western Colorado

How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah

Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Damaged line kills power for nearly 5,300 in southern Utah

LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 5,300 residents in La Verkin, Rockville, and Springdale Utah are left without power after a power line was reportedly damaged on Thursday, Dec. 22. Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the damaged line and its widespread effects. Crews are reportedly working...
LA VERKIN, UT
890kdxu.com

You live in Southern Utah and your friends are jealous

By now you’ve learned almost no one in Southern Utah is from Southern Utah. Now and then you’ll find someone born and raised here or an occasional 2nd or 3rd generation native but it’s rare. For those who moved here from somewhere else, you know this is the time of year when you start to hear from friends and family across the USA. Why? Their daily temperature doesn’t have a second digit anymore.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Company raising money for charity makes false claims

WASHINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A company raising money for charity has been accused of making false claims. Employees from the Washington County School District videotaped a group of people raising money for suicide prevention over the course of two days in Washington County at a Wal-Mart and Harmon's Grocery shop.
WASHINGTON, UT
ksub590.com

Governor Names St. George Man To Fifth District Court

Governor Cox is nominating a St. George man for the Fifth District Court. Cox named Jay Winward to take District Judge Jeffrey Wilcox's spot after he retires. A statement issued by Cox Wednesday said he is confident Winward will bring great knowledge and experience to the role. Winward still needs to be confirmed by the Utah Senate.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
sunews.net

Cowboys selected to Deseret News All-State Football team

There are over 5,000 high school footballers in the state of Utah each year, but only 116 through all 1A-5A categories are honored as All-Staters. An All-State selection means you were voted on by the coaches in a division as the best at your position. The Deseret News selects athletes based on input and nominations from coaches to honor the most deserving kids from across the state, with first-team, second-team and honorable mentions almost entirely based on voting by the state’s coaches. Multiple Kanab Cowboy players were recognized as first and second team All-Staters.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy