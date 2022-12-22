Read full article on original website
6-year-old injured after falling off Utah ski lift
A 6-year-old boy was injured after falling off a ski lift at a Utah ski resort. The child's condition is unknown.
17-year-old girl collapses and dies at Hurricane treatment facility
A 17-year-old girl has died after she reportedly fell sick and collapsed at a treatment facility for troubled teens in Hurricane on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
17-year-old girl dies at Hurricane boarding school
A 17-year-old female student was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon after collapsing at a boarding school for troubled teens in Hurricane.
Gephardt Daily
Investigation underway after death of teen at Diamond Academy Ranch in Hurricane
HURRICANE, Utah, Dec. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 17-year-old student at Diamond Academy Ranch died Wednesday despite life-saving efforts. Hurricane City police and Hurricane Valley Fire District crews were called in at 4:58 p.m. Diamond Academy Ranch describes itself as a school for troubled girls. “It was reported...
kjzz.com
VIDEO: Family of cougars seen walking around cabin in Southern Utah
PANGUITCH, Utah (KUTV) — A family of cougars near Panguitch Lake was seen in a video in Southern Utah. In the video, you can see the mother cougar in the lower right corner of the video, followed by two of her cubs. Debi Christianson, a 2News viewer, recorded the...
KSLTV
Man arrested, charged with stabbing another man in Walmart parking lot
WASHINGTON, Utah — A fight in a Walmart parking lot on Sunday over texts sent to a woman left a Walmart employee with stab wounds and another man with criminal charges. Christopher Michael Helmbrecht, 22, was charged on Monday with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; and possession of a deadly weapon with intent to assault, a class A misdemeanor.
How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah
Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Crews demolish longtime landmark in downtown St. George
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A longtime landmark in St. George was demolished Friday morning. Locals came to the spot where the historic Flood Street chapel stood for nearly 70 years. Construction crews left a pallet of bricks for locals to take home to remember the historic church. The...
ABC 4
Damaged line kills power for nearly 5,300 in southern Utah
LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 5,300 residents in La Verkin, Rockville, and Springdale Utah are left without power after a power line was reportedly damaged on Thursday, Dec. 22. Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the damaged line and its widespread effects. Crews are reportedly working...
890kdxu.com
You live in Southern Utah and your friends are jealous
By now you’ve learned almost no one in Southern Utah is from Southern Utah. Now and then you’ll find someone born and raised here or an occasional 2nd or 3rd generation native but it’s rare. For those who moved here from somewhere else, you know this is the time of year when you start to hear from friends and family across the USA. Why? Their daily temperature doesn’t have a second digit anymore.
Last-known person to see Steven Koecher alive in Las Vegas-area neighborhood details odd conversation moments before he vanished
Last-known person to see Steven Koecher alive in Las Vegas-area neighborhood details odd conversation moments before he vanished. “I can't forget that,” the person believed to be among the last to see Steven Koecher alive said about their conversation with the missing man 13 years later.
Community supports St. George family after mother dies in childbirth
This time of year often brings joy and feelings of gratitude, but one young family in St. George is suffering from incredible heartbreak: the loss of their mother during childbirth.
kslnewsradio.com
Vinyl records increasing in value, Cedar City record store confirms
CEDAR CITY, Utah — Vinyl records were outmoded by CDs in the late 1980s. Most of us traded in our LPs or donated them. But now they may be round black gold. The sound of a needle hitting a record groove is known by 18 year-old Jonathan Maldonado. “I...
kjzz.com
Company raising money for charity makes false claims
WASHINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A company raising money for charity has been accused of making false claims. Employees from the Washington County School District videotaped a group of people raising money for suicide prevention over the course of two days in Washington County at a Wal-Mart and Harmon's Grocery shop.
Nephew of FLDS leader Warren Jeffs accused of kidnapping 10-year-old girl
The nephew of Fundamentalist LDS Church leader Warren Jeffs has been charged with kidnapping following a revelation from the imprisoned polygamous leader.
ksub590.com
Governor Names St. George Man To Fifth District Court
Governor Cox is nominating a St. George man for the Fifth District Court. Cox named Jay Winward to take District Judge Jeffrey Wilcox's spot after he retires. A statement issued by Cox Wednesday said he is confident Winward will bring great knowledge and experience to the role. Winward still needs to be confirmed by the Utah Senate.
sunews.net
Cowboys selected to Deseret News All-State Football team
There are over 5,000 high school footballers in the state of Utah each year, but only 116 through all 1A-5A categories are honored as All-Staters. An All-State selection means you were voted on by the coaches in a division as the best at your position. The Deseret News selects athletes based on input and nominations from coaches to honor the most deserving kids from across the state, with first-team, second-team and honorable mentions almost entirely based on voting by the state’s coaches. Multiple Kanab Cowboy players were recognized as first and second team All-Staters.
