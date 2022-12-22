Read full article on original website
Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana
A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned Saturday that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches of snow and winds up to 90 mph. The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies, saying it could be difficult to impossible. The Weather Service also said blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility and drifting snow could block lanes. The Weather Service also warned that travel could be treacherous further to the west in Montana and in north-central Idaho.
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Missouri
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Missouri. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
Former Kansas lawmaker convicted of COVID-19 relief fraud
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A federal jury has found a former Kansas state lawmaker guilty of 12 felonies for lying on applications for federal COVID-19 relief. Prosecutors said 44-year-old Wichita Republican Michael Capps filed forms inflating the number of employees he had at two businesses and a sports foundation, and then applied for loans to pay the nonexistent employees. The Wichita Eagle reports that Capps was found guilty Wednesday of making false statements on loan applications, bank fraud, wire fraud and money laundering. He could face millions of dollars in fines and decades in prison at sentencing. Capps was acquitted Wednesday on six other counts. Capps was a state legislator at the time of the fraud.
Police: Missouri woman tracked stolen car, killed two men
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a St. Louis County woman tracked down her stolen car and then killed two men while trying to retrieve it. Demesha Coleman, of Spanish Lake, was charged Thursday with two counts of murder and other charges. Police say she killed 19-year-old Darius Jackson and 49-year-old Joseph Farrar on Wednesday during a shootout outside a gas station. Another man was also shot but survived. Police did not indicate which, if any, of the three victims stole Coleman’s car. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Coleman told detectives she went to the gas station to take her stolen car back.
Tracking brutally cold wind chills, chances for snow, and above average temperatures
TODAY: We are currently in a wind chill warning until 12 PM this afternoon, meaning it is going to feel much colder than it actually is. Our area is only reaching a high of 17, meaning a chilly Christmas Eve for Missouri. TOMORROW: Christmas is looking slightly warmer, but not...
Tracking a cold start to Christmas before an end of year warmup
TONIGHT: Christmas eve is a cold one, with temperatures falling into the the single digits overnight. Relaxing winds will help with wind chills, but till drop feels like temperatures below zero. TOMORROW: Christmas starts cold with temperatures near zero. A light west wind turns more southerly, which will help warm...
Tracking snow, wind, and cold, combining for dangerous travel conditions Thursday and Friday
TODAY: Wind, snow, and cold are the focus of the forecast going forward. A cold front is arriving as I type this, and will bring a chance at some light icing before the snow falls, mainly in our western counties. Some icing has been reported in the Kansas City metro area, but as temperatures cool this morning, this should be an increasingly low threat. Additionally, the changeover to snow happens so fast with this cold front, any impact at all would be minimal. Snow will be the dominant precip type, and so we are expecting near whiteout conditions as 20-30 mph winds (gusting higher at times) blow snow in from the north. Visibility and drifting will quickly become an issue, but so will cold air and wind chills. Most will see teens shortly behind the front, with Columbia expected to feel single digit cold by noon. By the evening, we're all pushing subzero temperatures as cold air sinks into the region. Continued windy conditions will keep blowing and drifting snow a problem well after the snow stops falling. Snow amounts are forecast in the 2-3 inch range for most, but wind will be a complicating factor making travel more treacherous than a normal 2-3 inch snow would suggest. For more details, check out our Weather Alert Day Blog. Snow wraps up in the afternoon from west to east.
